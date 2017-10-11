Startup Battlefield Africa :  Aspiring African entrepreneurs hope to woo judges, investors in Nairobi, Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, today Today, Wednesday, October 11 is hosting the first ever Startup Battlefield Africa.

Organized by TechCrunch and Facebook, the pitch-off competition will feature startups from all over Africa in three categories: Productivity and Utility, Social Good, and Gaming and Entertainment.

Seasoned investors and founders, as well as TechCrunch editors, will serve as judges to pick the winners in each category as well as an overall winner – the best early-stage startup in sub-Saharan Africa.

Speakers like Mark Essien (Hotels.ng), Eghosa Omoigui (EchoVC Partners), Tayo Oviosu (Paga), Sacha Poignonnec (Jumia), Dr. Solomon Assefa (IBM Research – Africa), Rebecca Enonchong (AppsTech), Wambui Kinya (Andela), Juliana Rotich (Africa Tech Ventures, BRCK) among others will be present at the event.

At the end of the competition, the panel of judges will select a winner in each of the three categories, after which one overall winner – ‘Sub-Saharan Africa’s Most Promising Startup’ – will win $25,000 USD and an all-expense paid trip for two to San Francisco to compete in TechCrunch’s flagship event: Disrupt SF 2018.

All winners will join TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield Alumni Network; alumni have collectively raised nearly $7 billion and produced nearly 100 exits and IPOs to date.

You can watch the event live on Facebook.