Leading mobile technology multinational, TECNO Mobile has continued to consolidate its position as the number one smartphone brand in the African mobile market with the release of yet another outstanding smartphone,the TECNO Spark 2.

This device which is the second version from the TECNO Spark series, fuses the computing ability of a high-end smartphone with top-of-the-line user experience of the latest Android Go™ from Google.

Speaking to newsmen at the launch of the Spark 2 held at the Sheraton Hotel, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos. Brand Manager, TECNO Mobile, Luke Pan in his opening remarks noted that the launch of the hybrid smartphone was due to the success that came with the first Spark edition and the high demand by end users.

'We at TECNO Mobile are proud to say that, this is another great smartphone; this device is designed for productivity and style. It is not just another camera phone, but one that any smartphone lover with the desire to have an all-in-one tool, should have.' Pan reiterated.

The TECNO SPARK 2 flaunts a 6-inch full HD screen display perfect for viewing photos, watching videos and gaming. The 6-inch display is squeezed into a small shell of 5.7mm making the device comfortable to hold. On the camera department, the SPARK 2 offers a brighter camera than its predecessors.

The device takes excellent photos even in low light conditions with its 8MP Front + 13MP Rear Bright Camera. The F/2.0 wide aperture enables more light to pass through the camera lens, thereby making selfie pictures clear even in low light conditions. The SPARK 2 also comes with an improvement in the storage capacity – with two variants of ROM and RAM.

The Spark 2 is powered by Google's Android Go™ which is optimized to offer consumers lots of benefits including a smooth and fast experience for devices with 1GB of RAM or even less, and provide new and reimagined Google apps including Google Go, YouTube Go, and the Google Assistant for Android (Go edition) with enhanced data efficiency.

“If you get a new smartphone you expect it to be amazing. That’s why we teamed up with Transsion through our Android Go program. Together we strive to give users a range of smartphones, such as the TECNO Spark 2, that combine beautiful hardware with Google’s smartly designed software – from the latest AI powered innovations to the highest grade of security” said Teju Ajani, Country Manager, Android, Nigeria

In the same vein, 9Mobile will be extending amazing offers to customers who purchase the TECNO Spark 2. These customers will get 2GB instant bonus, plus 100% bonus on all purchased data plans for the first 6-months after purchase.

They will also get another 50% bonus on all data plans purchased for the subsequent 6-months. Furthermore, these lucky consumers will have access to an extra 500MB data for daily video streaming for fourteen additional days, upon every 1GB data plan purchased and above.

Stressing the key offerings of the latest TECNO Spark, TECNO Mobiles PR and Strategic Partnership Manager, Jesse Oguntimehin reveals that the new device also dons a massive powerhouse of 3500mAH battery capacity that can last for at least 24 hours on talk time and 3 hours on standby time with a new facial recognition security feature.

'We are also delighted about our partnership with Google and 9mobile. As the mobile industry continues to evolve and consumers continue to ask for more, we are certain that with our expertise and resourceful partnerships, we will be able to effectively cater for the needs of mobile phone consumers in the country “This smartphone matches top-of-the-line performance with premium feel.

It is equipped with the latest Android Go™ to ensure an overall satisfactory general performance of the phone and loads of data offerings to allow you experience the world' Oguntimehin reiterated.

The new TECNO spark 2 is available in six amazing colors such as Bordeaux red, midnight black, champagne gold and city blue and can be purchased from any smartphone store nationwide.