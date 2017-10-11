Pulse celebrates 2 Million followers on Facebook

Pulse Nigeria wishes to appreciate the entire internet community for choosing Pulse as their preferred news source.



The official Pulse Nigeria Facebook page recently notched over 2 Million likes/follows and for this we say a big thank you to YOU for choosing Pulse.

Since launching its Facebook account in October 2011 Pulse.ng has continued to strive to ensure that its community is involved in relevant conversations driven by quality content that is presented in a timely fashion thereby earning the position of leader in the social media content distribution space.

Over the years through the page, we have been able to inform and educate while entertaining our community.

The Facebook page doles out the latest news and entertainment topics in Nigeria 24 hours a day, while providing the community with a platform for participating in the conversations.

“It is not deliberate that we continue to push the envelope as far as content distribution and sourcing on social is concerned. Rather, it is in a quest to find new cutting edge ways to better engage our community. We continued to test/experiment “ explains George Mbam, Head of Social Media/Online Marketing for Pulse.

“When 2 million people endorse you as their preferred news source, there is a big responsibility to do better at every turn and we appreciate this”, he continued.

With proper selection of engaging content including videos, Pop quizzes, News, Comedy, Lifestyle tips and more, the social media team has been able to engage and create a relationship with every fan by replying comments to ensure that the conversations initiated within the community on the platform, are not linear.

Established in 2012, Pulse offers in-depth video enhanced editorial content across various category like news, entertainment, politics, sports, Pop culture, lifestyle, celebrities and more; robust events coverage along with a variety of entertaining and informing video formats including the widely popular Strivia and Vox Pop.

Follow Pulse Nigeria on all social platforms @PulseNigeria247.