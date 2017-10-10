Home > News > Tech >

Prof Yemi Osinbajo cites 5 areas tech making Nigeria work

Prof Yemi Osinbajo Vice president cites 5 points on how tech is making Nigeria tick

He highlighted how African countries are doing great stuff amidst all the challenges they have faced.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
VP Yemi Osinbajo says he could bet on African businesses leveraging on technology. play

VP Yemi Osinbajo says he could bet on African businesses leveraging on technology.

(Medium.com/VicePresidentNG)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was speaking at the Financial TImes Africa summit held on October 8 and 9, 2017 in London.

At the summit he discussed things that are making Africa work.

He highlighted how African countries are doing great stuff despite all the challenges faced.

These were the key things the Vice President of Nigeria made note of about how Africa and Nigeria’s progress with regards to technology.

 

Solar solutions

The power of solar renewable energy is being harnessed and shown to work at a village named Wuna in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja. This was a village that was before now shut out in darkness as soon as it was 7pm. The community members would go charge their phones with a businessman who ran generator.

The Nigerian government entered into a public private partnership with Azuri Technology to power domestic homes at N1900 a month.

play Osinbajo believes the right environment, diversification and private sector participation are key for growth of Africa (Medium.com/VicePresidentNG)

 

Independent power metering

The govt is now encouraging a willing buyer willing seller independent metering business asides that to come from the distribution companies (DISCOs). Customer directives was issued by the National Regulatory Commission in August 2017 while the independent metering directive will be issued this October 2017.

On Agriculture strides

A successful Mexican banana and pineapple farmer is partnering with Nigerian farmers to replicate his success on the black continent. With plans to initially export, the investors soon realised there was no need for that as local demands was yet to be met 100%. Without a doubt, mechanised farming is the engineering driving force for the agricultural inputs and successful outputs.

VP Yemi Osinbajo at the FT Africa summit London play

VP Yemi Osinbajo at the FT Africa summit London

(Medium.com/VicePresidentNG)

 

On technology enabling business

Mr Osinbajo recognized the African businesses doing wonderful things with the enabling of technolgy

But If I were a betting man I would surely put my money on African businesses that demonstrate an awareness of how technology will be an exponential catalyst for business,” he said.

He sighted companies like Konga(the online mall), Jobberman (the online human resource connect platform), Flutterwave (payment solutions company, and Andela a software development engineering company).

“These companies are strong examples of how young African entrepreneurs are using technology disruptively to create profit in various business lines. And evidently, smart money all over the world is paying attention.”

Technology driven processes by government

As part of the ease to do business reforms, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo highlighted some eight areas under the 60-day national action plan which include leveraging technology in:

 

-  Fast tracking business registration

- Payment of taxes

- 48 hour electronic visa procedure,

- Registering of property

- Obtaining construction permits

- Getting credits

- Trading across borders,

- Facilitating entry and exit of people etc

 

In summarizing the keynote address, Osinbajo pointed out three factors Africa has learnt in the past few years: first diversification from resource based revenues, second, private sector and markets are key and third, creating the right environment is not optional.

ALSO READ: This startup is on track to become a pioneer in replacement parts manufacturing

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 TSTV This is what the set top box decoder may look like up closebullet
2 TSTV We asked EFCC about CEO and here's what they told usbullet
3 DSTV Pay-TV is getting the knocks even in home country SAbullet

Related Articles

Andela Why this could be the perfect opportunity for Nigerian software developers
Cars45 This Nigerian used car startup just raised $5 million in Series A funding
Enda Two kenyan entrepreneurs have developed the country's first running shoes
Andela We want African talents developing solutions for the world, Seni Sulyman
WEF Top Female Innovators 2017 Two Nigerians are listed among most innovative African women

Tech

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
DSTV Facebook has plans to grab your favourite Cable TV by the balls
iPhone 8 There are reports that this phone’s battery is ‘swelling’
Nigerian-American and Ghanian-American Women in Tech Pose at Digital Undivided's 2012 #Focus100 event in NYC.
Women in Tech 7 Nigerian-American women blazing the trail in technology
G-mails can be hacked, take heed.
Yahoo mail breach 5 ways G-mail users can protect their accounts from getting hacked