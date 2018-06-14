Pulse.ng logo
Osinbajo inaugurates South-South innovation hub

The hub is expected to host over 25 Information Communication Technology (ICT) enterprises geared towards training young and old people in skills acquisition.

  • Published:
VP, Osinbajo says FG will use Abacha's loot to support the poor play

Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

(Presidency)
Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday in Benin inaugurated the South-South Technical Innovation Hub.

Osinbajo, who was led by Gov Godwin Obaseki to inspect the facilities at the building, said the initiative was to create employment opportunities for the people of Benin and it’s environ.

He said that the innovation hub was targeted to grow the economy of the South  South with spread of technology.

He charged the people of the zone to take advantage of the innovation to end youths restiveness.

He further urged the youths on innovative ideas, saying that the country needed to grow technologically to meet meet up with modern days trends and compete with other developed nations.

The vice president said that the present administration is determined to reduce unemployment to the barest minimum.

