'Nude' app keeps your nudes, other private images safe

Nude, an app priding itself as the sexiest app yet is using AI to help re-direct your nude photos into a ‘’secret vault.’’

Chiu says she became interested in nudes-related business models after speaking with Hollywood actresses as part of a movie project she was working on. Each had sensitive images on their phones or laptop, she said, and expressed doubts about how to keep them secure. When Chiu returned to Berkeley, friends would pass her their phones to look at recent photos they had taken, and she would inevitably swipe too far and see nudity.

Jessica Chiu and Y.C. Chen, who built the app together with a small team, said they received constant inquiries when promoting the app at the recent TechCrunch Disrupt conference. “Everyone said, ‘Oh I don’t have nudes — but can you tell me more?’” Chiu said. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh man, I need this.’’

When Nude finds what it believes to be nude photos, it moves them to a private, PIN-protected vault inside the app. (Chiu said Nude would monitor your camera roll in the background; in my experience, it’s more reliable to simply open Nude, which triggers a scan.)

After sending you a confirmation dialog, the app deletes any sensitive files that it finds — both from the camera roll and from iCloud, if the photos are stored there as well. Nude even uses the device’s front-facing camera to take a picture of anyone who tries to guess your in-app PIN and fails.

You can use Nude to store more than nudes: the founders say it’s a good place to put photos of your passport, drivers license, and other sensitive documents. But it’s aimed at naked photos — the marketing tagline bills it as “the sexiest app ever.

The app will charge users a dollar a month for the service.