Home > News > Tech >

'Nude' app keeps your nudes, other private images safe

Nudes App will use artificial intelligence to keep your private images safe

For those into sexting, sending nudes, snapchat junkies and more, you can be rest assured with this one.

  • Published:
Nude apps come secure play

Nude apps come secure

(The Verge)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nude, an app priding itself as the sexiest app yet is using AI to help re-direct your nude photos into a ‘’secret vault.’’

Chiu says she became interested in nudes-related business models after speaking with Hollywood actresses as part of a movie project she was working on. Each had sensitive images on their phones or laptop, she said, and expressed doubts about how to keep them secure. When Chiu returned to Berkeley, friends would pass her their phones to look at recent photos they had taken, and she would inevitably swipe too far and see nudity.

Jessica Chiu and Y.C. Chen, who built the app together with a small team, said they received constant inquiries when promoting the app at the recent TechCrunch Disrupt conference. “Everyone said, ‘Oh I don’t have nudes — but can you tell me more?’” Chiu said. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh man, I need this.’’

Lock away those nudes away from non-privy eyes play

Lock away those nudes away from non-privy eyes

(The Verge)

 

When Nude finds what it believes to be nude photos, it moves them to a private, PIN-protected vault inside the app. (Chiu said Nude would monitor your camera roll in the background; in my experience, it’s more reliable to simply open Nude, which triggers a scan.)

After sending you a confirmation dialog, the app deletes any sensitive files that it finds — both from the camera roll and from iCloud, if the photos are stored there as well. Nude even uses the device’s front-facing camera to take a picture of anyone who tries to guess your in-app PIN and fails.

You can use Nude to store more than nudes: the founders say it’s a good place to put photos of your passport, drivers license, and other sensitive documents. But it’s aimed at naked photos — the marketing tagline bills it as “the sexiest app ever.

The app will charge users a dollar a month for the service.

ALSO READ: 7 Important Tips To Practice Safe Sexting

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Steve Jobs Why Apple's co-founder always wore the same type of outfitbullet
2 Opinion Why TSTV is not the solution we need right nowbullet
3 MTN, Glo, Airtel, Etisalat This is how Nigeria's major mobile...bullet

Related Articles

Social Media 7 Important Tips To Practice Safe Sexting
Snapchat Nude Images Hackers Leak Users' Private Photos Online
Mass Hack: Is Poor iCloud Security To Blame For Celebrity Photo Leak?
Online Security How Facebook Detects If Your Passwords Were Stolen

Tech

Facebook buys anonymous teen compliment app
Facebook Media company just bought a cool app that lets teens anonymously drop compliments
Social-Media-Blockchain-Revolution
Blockchain How social media, other areas can benefit from emerging technology
null
Facebook Social media network wants you to forget LinkedIn
Uber drivers protesting in front of Uber Nigeria's offices in Ikoyi, Lagos.
Uber Are Nigerian drivers on the ride-hailing app contented with being their own boss?