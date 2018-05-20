Home > News > Tech >

Nobody can agree if this robot says 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'

(Roland Camry/Reddit)
  • Nobody can tell if this recording says "Yanny" or "Laurel."
  • Turns out, both sides are correct.

Workplaces everywhere ground to a halt on Tuesday as everybody argued whether the robot in this recording says "Yanny" or "Laurel."

To cut right to the chase, here's the recording, as shared on Twitter:

Some Twitter users have said they hear "Yanny" and some say they hear "Laurel." Apparently, both sides are correct.

There are two separate voices in the recording, one saying "Laurel" at a lower frequency and the other saying "Yanny" at a higher frequency. If you play the recording at a high volume, you're probably more likely to hear "Laurel," while if the volume is at a lower level, you'll hear "Yanny."

The video apparently originated on Reddit.

This isn't the first time a conundrum like this has taken the internet by storm. People were left befuddled by the infamous dress incident of 2015 in which no one could decide if a dress in the photo was white and gold or black and blue.

