NES 23 Startups :  L & L Foods, Accounteer, Mypadi.ng, emerge winners

NES 23 Startups L & L Foods, Accounteer, Mypadi.ng, emerge winners

This is a win for entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerians embracing technology as an driving tool.

  • Published:
The 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit (NES23) was jointly organized by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

The 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit (NES23) was jointly organized by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

(Techmoran)
L & L Foods emerged winners. First runner-up went to Accounteer.

L & L Foods emerged winners and went home with $15,000.

First runner-up Accounteer is a product that helps business owners to easily manage their administration themselves without being financial experts. The startup help businesses professionalize, grow, and automate their administrative processes. They went home with $10,000.

MyPadi.ng, a hostel booking platform for students emerged the second runner up at the summit winning $5,000 in naira equivalent.is a product that helps business owners to easily manage their administration themselves without being financial experts. The startup help businesses professionalize, grow, and automate their administrative processes.

MyPadi.ng, a hostel booking platform for students emerged the second runner up at the summit winning $5,000 in naira equivalent.

Another win for technology embraced startups in Nigeria.

