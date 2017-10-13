NES 23 Startups :  L & L Foods, Accounteer, Mypadi.ng, emerge winners

The 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit (NES23), which is jointly organized by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning has announced winners for its startup pitching event.

L & L Foods emerged winners and went home with $15,000.

First runner-up Accounteer is a product that helps business owners to easily manage their administration themselves without being financial experts. The startup help businesses professionalize, grow, and automate their administrative processes. They went home with $10,000.

MyPadi.ng, a hostel booking platform for students emerged the second runner up at the summit winning $5,000 in naira equivalent.

MyPadi.ng, a hostel booking platform for students emerged the second runner up at the summit winning $5,000 in naira equivalent.

Another win for technology embraced startups in Nigeria.