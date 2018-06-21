NCC to give fresh directives on data roll over to service providers

news

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) says it will soon issue fresh directives to service providers on Data Roll-over plan.

Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, the Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, said this on Thursday at the 39th edition of Consumer Town-Hall Meeting held at Akpabuyo in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River.

Adedigba disclosed that the operation would take effect from June 26.

He explained that the Data Roll-over would enable consumers to roll-over unused data from one to seven days, depending on the data plan.

He said this was sequel to the earlier directive to service providers on forceful subscription of data services and Value Added Services (VAS), which had been in place since May.

‘’The commission also developed 622 Toll Free Line through which you can easily lodge complaints for any unresolved service issues to the NCC.

‘’I need to emphasise that failure of the operators to comply with the above directives will attract appropriate penalties, ‘’ he said.

Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, the Director, Consumer Affairs said that telecom consumers remained the target beneficiaries of its activities.

“This is why the commission is having regular interactions with the consumers and service providers,’’ he said.

According to her, the theme of the meeting- ‘’Using Information and Education as Tools for Consumer Empowerment and Protection, ‘’ is carefully chosen as one of the cardinal objectives of the NCC.

Onwuegbuchulam, who was represented by the Deputy Director in the Department, Mr Philip Eretan, added that Information and Education were necessary tools to fortify consumers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that consumers used the occasion to ask questions on the services provided by the various network operators.