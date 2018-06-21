Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Tech >

NCC to give fresh directives on data roll over to service providers

NCC Commission to give fresh directives on data roll over to service providers

Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, the Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, said this on Thursday at the 39th edition of Consumer Town-Hall Meeting held at Akpabuyo in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NCC won the best public agency in Nigeria play

NCC won the best public agency in Nigeria

(Barbaric)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) says it will soon issue fresh directives to service providers on Data Roll-over plan.

Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, the Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, said this on Thursday at the 39th edition of Consumer Town-Hall Meeting held at Akpabuyo in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River.

Adedigba disclosed that the operation would take effect from June 26.

He explained that the Data Roll-over would enable consumers to roll-over unused data from one to seven days, depending on the data plan.

He said this was sequel to the earlier directive to service providers on forceful subscription of data services and Value Added Services (VAS), which had been in place since May.

‘’The commission also developed 622 Toll Free Line through which you can easily lodge complaints for any unresolved service issues to the NCC.

‘’I need to emphasise that failure of the operators to comply with the above directives will attract appropriate penalties, ‘’ he said.

Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, the Director, Consumer Affairs said that telecom consumers remained the target beneficiaries of its activities.

“This is why the commission is having regular interactions with the consumers and service providers,’’ he said.

According to her, the theme of the meeting- ‘’Using Information and Education as Tools for Consumer Empowerment and Protection, ‘’ is carefully chosen as one of the cardinal objectives of the NCC.

Onwuegbuchulam, who was represented by the Deputy Director in the Department, Mr Philip Eretan, added that Information and Education were necessary tools to fortify consumers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that consumers used the occasion to ask questions on the services provided by the various network operators. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nokia Reloaded 8110 4G arrives in Nigeriabullet
2 CorelDraw Here are five interesting tutorials for every beginnerbullet
3 Linda Ikeji Social What happened to the social network, one year after?bullet

Related Articles

Tech Nigeria directs telecom operators to rollover subscriber’s unused data from June 26
Politics 10 things you need to know in markets this week and Muhammadu Buhari's trip to Morocco
Ras Kimono The life and times of the great Reggae icon
IPV4 Nigeria’s use of Internet Protocol version 4 still poor -expert
Tech Glo and 9mobile lose big as Nigeria’s mobile internet figures hit 101.2 million users in April
Adebayo Shittu Minister advocates more capital allocation to communications ministry, agencies
Politics These Nigerian agencies failed to remit N8.13 trillion in 5 years into the treasury
Tech Stable Naira, growth in data revenue, subscriber's base raise MTN Nigeria first quarter result

Tech

VP, Osinbajo says FG will use Abacha's loot to support the poor
Osinbajo VP inaugurates South-South innovation hub
Brand equips Nigerian schools with laptops to enable smarter learning
Huawei Brand equips Nigerian schools with laptops to enable smarter learning
Data network announces Data Bonanza for customers to watch and support the Super Eagles
Spectranet Brand announces data bonanza for customers to watch and support the Super Eagles
Tecno Mobile launches Spark 2 with Google Android Go
Tecno Mobile Smartphone brand launches Spark 2 with Google Android Go