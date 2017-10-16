Home > News > Tech >

"Ministry of Whatsapp" in Zimbabwe seeks to 'protect' citizens

Zimbabwe It's now a crime to create a Whatsapp group without registering with this government

Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe and the ministry of cybersecurity are trying to 'protect' the spread of propaganda on social media.

The Mugabe led goverment intends to 'protect' its citizens with this new law play

The Mugabe led goverment intends to 'protect' its citizens with this new law

(News Today)
Zimbabwe has now made it illegal to create a Whatsapp group without registration and approval from its ministry of cyber security.

Morocco's move to ban calls made through popular internet services like WhatsApp sparked anger among internet users play Members belonging to a group that is administered by unqualified administrators are considered criminals. (AFP/File)
 

Whatsapp group administrators are also required to acquire from the Border Gezi University of Cybersecurity Threat Detection and Mitigation, a minimum of Level 1 certification.

The ministry released a statement to that effect with the rules to take effect starting November 1, 2017.

play Letter from ministry of cyber security Zimbabwe (TechZim)

 

The Mugabe led government describing the ministry as protective is hoping to control the spread of fake news and all other sorts of mischief usually perpetrated via social media and instant messaging platforms such as Whatsapp and end up misleading the general public.

