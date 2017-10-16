"Ministry of Whatsapp" in Zimbabwe seeks to 'protect' citizens

Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe and the ministry of cybersecurity are trying to 'protect' the spread of propaganda on social media.
Whatsapp group administrators are also required to acquire from the Border Gezi University of Cybersecurity Threat Detection and Mitigation, a minimum of Level 1 certification.
The ministry released a statement to that effect with the rules to take effect starting November 1, 2017.
The Mugabe led government describing the ministry as protective is hoping to control the spread of fake news and all other sorts of mischief usually perpetrated via social media and instant messaging platforms such as Whatsapp and end up misleading the general public.
