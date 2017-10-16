Zimbabwe has now made it illegal to create a Whatsapp group without registration and approval from its ministry of cyber security.

Whatsapp group administrators are also required to acquire from the Border Gezi University of Cybersecurity Threat Detection and Mitigation, a minimum of Level 1 certification.

The ministry released a statement to that effect with the rules to take effect starting November 1, 2017.

The Mugabe led government describing the ministry as protective is hoping to control the spread of fake news and all other sorts of mischief usually perpetrated via social media and instant messaging platforms such as Whatsapp and end up misleading the general public.