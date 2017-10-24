Meltwater Foundation brings to you the second edition of the MEST Lagos Masterclass series.

The event will hold on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the MEST Incubator, Lagos.

MEST is a Pan-African training program, seed fund and incubator for technology entrepreneurs in Africa, providing critical skills training in software development, business and communications.

The sold-out first edition facilitated by ABAN President, Tomi Davies, centred around attracting angel investment.

For the 2nd edition, Co-Founder/ Ex-COO of Jumia, Africa’s leading online retailer, Gbolahan Fagbure who is also a past winner of the British Council Entrepreneur of the Year Award will be facilitating.

It promises to be equally profound and would provide attendees with insights and knowledge required to navigate the difficult path of growing their new enterprises in today’s challenging business environment.

The three-hour event will feature light refreshments and networking sessions with the founder and attendees.

Venue: MEST Incubator at 19b, Adeyemi Lawson Road, Ikoyi Lagos.

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2017

Reserve your ticket using the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mest-lagos-masterclass-preparing-your-startup-to-scale-up-tickets-39044126032