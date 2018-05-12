Lagos says its Wi-Fi secured for users

Home > News > Tech >

Lagos State Government says its Wi-Fi secured for users

Fahm made this known on Friday in Lagos at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of the third year in office of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

Ojodu Berger Pedestrian bridge and segregated bus park play

Ojodu Berger Pedestrian bridge and segregated bus park

(The Lagos State Government)
Mr Hakeem Fahm, Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, has said that the free public Wi-Fi at the state’s Parks and Gardens was secured by Wireless Protected Access (WPA).

Fahm made this known on Friday in Lagos at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of the third year in office of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WPA is a security standard for users of computing devices equipped with wireless Internet connection.

It provides sophisticated data encryption and better user authentication.

Fahm said that Lagos residents had begun to have access to the free Wi-Fi  provided by the state government at three selected parks and gardens.

He said that the Wi-Fi access at the Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Ikeja, Muri-Okunola Park, Victoria Island and Johnson JakandeTinubu Park Ikeja, were using solar-powered panels to avoid disruption.

This project represents a quick-win for Lagos State Government towards the vision of making Lagos a smart city, and provides new ways for public to enhance social and leisure activities.

“The government has plans to provide additional Wi-Fi access at bus  terminals and other parks and gardens and schools,’’ he said

Wi-Fi can be anywhere now once funding is in place because we have the infrastructure already.

“We are ready to work with any agency; we are talking to different partners to see how we can further deploy it and look at the value added services available.

“To make sure that the wireless would pay for itself, we are in discussion with Google so that the Wi-Fi we are providing can assist us in placing advert so that it can be used to pay for the advert.”

