Kwese TV launches in Nigeria with 3, 7, 30 days subscription

Kwesé has announced the launch of its entertainment and sports television network Kwese TV in Lagos, Nigeria today October 19, 2017.

"Kwesé comes with the ‘pay-as-you-watch’ subscription packages for premium programming which enables consumers to purchase three and seven day subscriptions at N990 and N1,850 respectively, as well as a 30 day subscription option for only N6,275,” added Amkpa.

Purchasing a satellite dish and decoder combo goes for N10,960 inclusive of installation. What’s more, your first month’s (30 day) subscription to Kwesé TV’s full entertainment and sports bouquet is free!

The full Kwesé TV bouquet offers over 65 channels of pure entertainment with well-known international channels such as CNN International, DreamWorks, DTX, ESPN, VICELAND, Diddy’s REVOLT TV and home-grown channels such as Channels TV, TVC News and NTA.

This means Nigerian audiences can remain connected to Kwesé with channels such as Africa News, Flow TV, NTA, Islam TV and of course Kwesé Free Sports when their subscription expires.

Kwesé also prides itself in being the exclusive broadcast partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in sub-Saharan Africa.

Kwesé Free Sports is Africa’s largest and first Pan-African free-to-air TV channel available in 25 countries providing premium sporting content to sports fans for free. The channel holds exclusive free-to-air rights to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and the Premier League.

Viewers looking for premium lifestyle channels can enjoy telenovelas on Passion and Zee Bollynova, exciting Nollywood movies and series on African Movie Channel, African Movie Channel Series and Kwesé Movies 3 which is dedicated to showcasing original African movies. The little ones in the family can look forward to a wide array of kiddies’ channels including Boomerang, CBeebies, Cartoon Network, Jim Jam and the Kwesé exclusive Toonami for superhero fans.

Kwesé is a Pan-African entertainment company, the newest kid on the block redefining TV in Africa.

Kwesé’s product offering is available on satellite and internet based platforms, including video-on-demand and mobile options. African consumers also benefit from the infrastructural strength of Econet Media sister companies, Liquid Telecom and Econet Wireless.

Visit kwese.com for more.