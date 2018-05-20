Iyinoluwa Aboyeji urges AUN graduands to make an impact

news

Flutterwave CEO, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji has urged graduands of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) to make an impact in Nigeria.

The graduation ceremony held on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Yola, Adamawa state.

Speaking to the 158 graduands, Aboyeji shared the story of how he co-founded Andela, a company that specializes in training software developers and Flutterwave, an international payment platform.

He asked them to take up the responsibility of providing solutions to the problem facing people all over the world.

Build institutions

In an article which he posted on Medium, Aboyeji said he tasked the graduands on the need to think long term, adding that it is better to think of building institutions that will last the test of time.

He said “We live in a society where people live each day like the day before and expect something about the world to change. When you combine this insanity with our signature penchant for short-term thinking, you have a nation unwittingly heading for a disaster of titanic proportions.

“Our generation simply has to be different. We have to intentionally build for the future. We can’t build things just so we can make money or please people.

“We have to think long and hard about the future and dedicate ourselves to building institutions that will stand the test of time. We cannot think only of today. We must build for tomorrow.”

Be resilient

The Flutterwave CEO also informed the new graduates that building a dream will be hard and emotionally draining.

He tasked them to continually put the image of their desired future in their mind because it will help them get through tough moments.

“Building the future is hard. It is emotionally draining and sometimes discouraging work. But the one thing that keeps me going in the bad times were thoughts about what kind of future we will make possible when we succeed.

“ I remember in Andela’s earliest days– we asked the young people in our software engineering training program to tell us — what they earn now and what would they like to earn when they graduate from the program.

“A number of them told us, they earned about N40,000 a month (about $100). Today — only a few years later, even when they leave our program before its four year duration, many of these young people have gone on to remote jobs where they are earning $4,000 a month — almost 400x what they were earning before they came to Andela.

ALSO READ: Flutterwave founder named on Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2018

“This what the amazing team at Andela has made possible. And for me personally, it made all the sacrifices we made to build Andela valid– from leaving the comfort of foreign lands and foreign education to live in Bariga, to jumping Okadas and Danfos at 5am to get to Ikoyi on time for class to start, to enduring a meal a day because we couldn’t afford the time or expense for more meals. What will you make possible by what you build today? Keep that image in your head. It will get you through many nights.”

American University of Nigeria is a private university in northeastern Nigeria that offers American style higher education programs at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels.