iPhone 8 :  There are reports that this phone’s battery is ‘swelling’

There are reports that Apple’s newly released iPhone 8 is have a swelling problem, in as many as 5 countries.

Remember last year, when Samsung’s Note 8 had a battery problem, that saw the phones exploding? Well, it looks like the battery curse has moved to the Apple camp.

According to Techcrunch, some iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users have complained about the battery swelling, which is causing the phones to split open at the sides.

Apple has confirmed that they are currently investigating the matter, but they have refused to comment on why this is even happening.

What makes phone batteries swell?

While Apple is still investigating why this screwup is even happening in the first place, we did our own digging.

Remember when removable phone batteries were still a thing. When your battery started to swell, you knew it was time to get a new one. These were the most likely causes of the swelling;

It could be overcharging: this is never really a problem, unless you charge with a 3rd party charger. You know, that type you buy dirt-cheap in traffic. But even if the swelling was caused by an original charger, Lithium based batteries don’t react too well with overcharging. The iPhone 8 battery, for example, is Lithium based.

Overheating is not nice either: this could also be caused by overcharging, or even heavy use of the phone, causing very rapid discharge.

Or it could just be just shitty manufacturing: If this problem has popped up in 5 different countries, in less a month after release, then it’s most likely Apple’s fault.

What could this mean for Apple?

There are currently very few cases of this battery problem, but it’s hard to tell how Apple will resolve this matter.

In 2017, when Samsung’s Note 7’s were exploding, we learned from Samsung that it was a problem with the battery’s design. This single mistake cost them $5.3 billion, since they had to recall all the affected devices.

If this battery problem escalates, what will Apple do about it? We know for sure that fewer people will be interested in the 8’s now and would just rather pick up the iPhone X when it drops. If they have the $1000 dollars to cough out of course.

Is there a chance for a recall any time soon? It’s hard to tell right now, but if there’s anything we’re sure of, it’s that Old Steve Jobs is turning in his grave and saying, “I didn’t die for this shit yo”.