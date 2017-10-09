Home > News > Tech >

iPhone 8 :  There are reports that this phone’s battery is ‘swelling’

iPhone 8 There are reports that this phone’s battery is ‘swelling’

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There are reports that Apple’s newly released iPhone 8 is have a swelling problem, in as many as 5 countries. 

Remember last year, when Samsung’s Note 8 had a battery problem, that saw the phones exploding? Well, it looks like the battery curse has moved to the Apple camp.

 

According to Techcrunch, some iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users have complained about the battery swelling, which is causing the phones to split open at the sides. 

Apple has confirmed that they are currently investigating the matter, but they have refused to comment on why this is even happening.

What makes phone batteries swell?

 

While Apple is still investigating why this screwup is even happening in the first place, we did our own digging. 

Remember when removable phone batteries were still a thing. When your battery started to swell, you knew it was time to get a new one. These were the most likely causes of the swelling;

It could be overcharging: this is never really a problem, unless you charge with a 3rd party charger. You know, that type you buy dirt-cheap in traffic. But even if the swelling was caused by an original charger, Lithium based batteries don’t react too well with overcharging. The iPhone 8 battery, for example, is Lithium based. 

Overheating is not nice either: this could also be caused by overcharging, or even heavy use of the phone, causing very rapid discharge.

Or it could just be just shitty manufacturing: If this problem has popped up in 5 different countries, in less a month after release, then it’s most likely Apple’s fault.

What could this mean for Apple?

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. play

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

 

There are currently very few cases of this battery problem, but it’s hard to tell how Apple will resolve this matter. 

In 2017, when Samsung’s Note 7’s were exploding, we learned from Samsung that it was a problem with the battery’s design. This single mistake cost them $5.3 billion, since they had to recall all the affected devices. 

If this battery problem escalates, what will Apple do about it? We know for sure that fewer people will be interested in the 8’s now and would just rather pick up the iPhone X when it drops. If they have the $1000 dollars to cough out of course. 

Is there a chance for a recall any time soon? It’s hard to tell right now, but if there’s anything we’re sure of, it’s that Old Steve Jobs is turning in his grave and saying, “I didn’t die for this shit yo”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Fu'ad Lawal

Fu'ad Lawal is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He cooks Copy and Fiction/Nonfiction. Give him an unlimited visa and free ticket to go anywhere, and you'll never hear from him again. He thinks it's completely ridiculous that a person has to write about himself in 3rd person. Just like this bio.

Top 3

1 TSTV This is what the set top box decoder may look like up closebullet
2 TSTV We asked EFCC about CEO and here's what they told usbullet
3 DSTV Pay-TV is getting the knocks even in home country SAbullet

Related Articles

Tech Apple's head designer Jony Ive explains how the iPhone X took 5 years of failure to create (AAPL)
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
Tech Samsung's next Galaxy Note phone may have a key feature that Apple reportedly had to drop from the iPhone X
Tech Apple gave Uber's app 'unprecedented' access to a secret back door that can record iPhone screens (AAPL)

Tech

Nigerian-American and Ghanian-American Women in Tech Pose at Digital Undivided's 2012 #Focus100 event in NYC.
Women in Tech 7 Nigerian-American women blazing the trail in technology
G-mails can be hacked, take heed.
Yahoo mail breach 5 ways G-mail users can protect their accounts from getting hacked
TSTV CEO and Lai Mohammed at the dinner launch of product in Abuja
TSTV Cable TV speaks on plans to roll out 5000 free decoders across the nation
Efritin shuts down owing to poor internet adoption among other reasons.
Efritin Used goods marketplace closes shop in Nigeria