A Spanish inventor by name Sergi Santos is working on having children with his Samantha sex robot.

Using an AI chip of his mind and blending it with that of the robot’s, Santos is predicting the outcome to be a child robot.

This would also be accompanied by 3D printing schematics for the child.

Speaking to The Sun, Mr Santos said: 'Using the brain I have already created, I would program it with a genome so he or she could have moral values, plus concepts of beauty, justice and the values that humans have."

'

Then to create a child with this robot it would be extremely simple.

'I would make an algorithm of what I personally believe about these concepts, and then shuffle it with what she thinks and then 3D print it.

'That's it. I 3D print the robot that is the child of me and the robot, I don't see any complications.'



Samantha, an AI bot with dark brown hair and piercing green eyes is said to be capable of ‘’emotional closeness’’.

The sex robot also has a fully functional vagina, including a G-spot, according to its Spanish inventor.

Samantha, who speaks in an American accent, is capable of imitating an orgasm when touched in the right way.

It is covered in sensors that respond to human touch and can switch between 'family' and 'sexy' mode.

Sensors cover the doll's hips, shoulders, vagina and mouth.

The robot says sexual phrases such as 'I'm on for you all the time', 'nice and gentle' and 'now then, what's next?’