Intels donates computers to children with disability

Intels Nigeria, an oil and gas logistics firm, has donated 12 computers with access to broadband internet to children with disabilities.

Ngozi Kingsley-Opara, Intels’ ICT Training Specialist, said in a statement that the beneficiaries were pupils of Compassion Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“The children of the centre are also currently undergoing ICT training to prepare them for a well-rounded future.

“The centre, which has been supported by Intels for more than three decades, was established and managed by Religious Sisters of Charity.

“It was set up as a home to support, educate and rehabilitate physically-challenged children in the society,” she said.

Kingsley-Opara said the children would benefit tremendously from the new computer centre and the knowledge of ICT in the course of their studies.

“Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is important in a child’s educational pursuit because studies have shown that it enables children gain knowledge faster and attain learning independence.

“Our desire is to bring online libraries and other global learning resources at the disposal of the children.

“It is our belief that their physical challenges or humble background should not deprive them of readily available learning resources.

“They should not be deprived, by any means, of the opportunity to belong to the future,” she said.