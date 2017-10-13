Home > News > Tech >

FOX is latest channel to allegedly disassociate itself from TSTV

TSTV FOX Networks Group reportedly deny Pay-TV company

Yet another company is allegedly making the indigenous Pay-TV operator look bad before it opens shop.

Fox Networks Group has reportedly denied having any agreement with PayTV company TSTV Africa to transmit its channels in Nigeria.

The statement signed by Jeremy of Jeremy Communications on behalf of Fox Networks Group Africa said TSTV’s showcase of FOX channels on its platform is inappropriate.

Despite advertised claims regarding FOX channels, FOX does not have any agreement with TSTV regarding distribution of channels, but remains confident that TSTV will normalize the situation prior to the launch of its service to ensure the consistency between platform content claims and subscriber expectation,” FOX said.

Letter floating around claiming TSTV are pirates

Letter supposedly coming from BeIN Sports claiming TSTV are pirates.

(Twitter/samoks247)

Two other companies Turner Broadcasting System parent company of CNN and beIN media group, parent company of beIN sports also allegedly sent letters denying they have any deal with TSTV, which has since been rubbished by TSTV saying it’s mischievous people that are up to it, and should therefore be disregarded by the public.

Pulse reached out to the PR person at TSTV to hear their end of the developing story.

Those guys are doing everything to ensure we don’t come out by November 1st, some people are just fraudulent enough to write such things online, until when we launch people can form their opinion on what you see.

These guys are really fighting dirty, trying to do everything to discredit us, they are even cloning our sites.”   

Pulse has also reached out to FOX Africa for comments.

