Facebook :  Social media network wants you to forget LinkedIn

So Facebook is yet out again to replicate the success of another successful startup, just like it did with Instagram, getting inspiration from Snapchat.

Linkedin is now the new ‘prey’ for the ‘predator’ Facebook.

The billion dollar company is already testing features to make it a hub for CVs and resumes of job hunters.

Reactions have trailed this, with some praising the idea and others wary of getting their personal informal details on Facebook leaking out to recruiters. Others altogether feel CVs are no longer in style.

The resume is however not made public, and looks like it is being targeted at the obvious guys - recruiters.

A spokesperson at Facebook told The Next Web that "At Facebook, we’re always building and testing new products and services. We’re currently testing a work histories feature to continue to help people find and businesses hire for jobs on Facebook."

This adds more substance to the talk about social media being an all encompassing medium for just about every online activity there is

And with Facebook, there never seems to be an end. Would be interesting to see how Facebook gets traction with this LinkedIn-like reproduction.