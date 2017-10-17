Home > News > Tech >

Facebook acquires TBH app that sends anonymous compliments

Facebook Media company just bought a cool app that lets teens anonymously drop compliments

This one is pretty much for the shy folks who have not gathered up the courage to tell it straight to the face.

Social network giants Facebook  has acquired an interesting app named tbh where teens share anonymous compliments of each other.

The Zuckerberg run media and tech company reportedly bought the app for under a $100M.

The app which was introduced in the summer has received about 5 million downloads. Unlike other similar apps including Secret, YikYak and Sarahah, tbh has made damn sure not to tolerate bullying on the app through pre-checked questions.

Only positive questions like ‘’who makes you laugh the hardest” and presented with four options from their Facebook friends. The person that was chosen is told but doesn’t get to know who made the choice.

TBH said more than 1billion messages have been exchanged since launch.

When we met with Facebook, we realised that we shared many of the same core values about connecting people through positive interactions,” TBH said in its statement. “Most of all, we were compelled by the ways they could help us realise tbh’s vision and bring it to more people,” the startup said.

We think the next milestone is thinking about social platforms in terms of love and positivity,” Bier told me. “We think that’s what’s been missing from social products since the inception of the internet,” founder Bier said.

Tbh goes a step further allowing the receiving user send DMs to the person who chose you as an answer with them having the option of revealing their identity to you.

 

But some users are not particularly liking the DM feature, saying it kills the anonymous feel.

 

The app is available for now on iOS and in select parts of the US.

