Brand equips Nigerian schools with laptops to enable smarter learning

news

Huawei Nigeria today kicked off a series of donations of laptops and printers to schools in Lagos state and the federal Capital Territory.

In accordance with Huawei’s social responsibility to develop and contribute to local communities the company is proactively donating these technology devices in a bid to enable smarter learning with students in Nigerian schools.

The donations will be made across 7 schools in Abuja, and in Lagos, covering schools located in Ajah, Mende, Ojodu, Kaura district and Wuse.

The donation marks the continuation of Huawei’s support of ICT development in Nigeria. Since 2013, Huawei has trained thousands of Nigerian youths in ICT under the “ICT for Change Programme” in alliance with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

More recently, Huawei refurbished and set up ICT Centers in Lagos public schools in Victoria Island, Wahab Folawiyo High School and Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) Ikorodu, with computer systems, projectors and screens, internet access, and solar powered inverters.

Mr. Li Beifang Managing Director for Huawei Technologies Nigeria Limited stated that “Huawei sees these donations as an opportunity to support the country’s initiative for the improvement of digital literacy among youths and within the Nigerian educational system.

Our vision and mission at Huawei is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Huawei is very conversant with the role of ICT in education and child development. Thus, this donations will help develop the necessary skills for the 21st century, while preparing these Nigerian children for the actualization of a “smart society”.

This is a featured post.