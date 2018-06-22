news

itel, a mobile phone brand committed to providing budget-friendly, high quality products boasting excellent user experience under TRANSSION Holdings, has today announced to launch its first three smartphones which run on the Android™ Oreo™ operating system (Go edition) – itel P32, A32F and A15, into the Nigerian market.

itel is one of the first global mobile phone brands to partner with Google on the Android Oreo project. In line with itel’s commitment, this initiative aims to benefit the brand’s millions of consumers in global emerging markets and empower them to enjoy mobile life at affordable price points.

itel P32, A32F and A15 which feature the new Android™ Oreo™ operating system (Go edition) will present a number of benefits to consumers including:

A smooth and fast experience tailored to devices with 1GB of RAM

New and reimagined Google apps for entry-level smartphones including Google™ Go, YouTube Go, and the Google Assistant for Android™ (Go edition)

Enhanced data efficiency

“We are delighted to launch the first batch of itel smartphones powered by the Android™ Oreo™ operating system,” said Arif Chowdhury, Group Vice President of TRANSSION, “We believe that the mobile communication device that has revolutionized human social life should belong to everyone.

Through this partnership with Google, we will make it easier for consumers in emerging markets, especially in Africa regions, the opportunity to afford an efficient and user-friendly smartphone.”

"Sagar Kamdar, Director, Product Management, Android, said: “Android Oreo (Go edition) is specifically optimised to bring the magic of Google and Android to smartphones with limited memory and processing power. We’re excited to see itel take the next step towards bringing computing to more people by launching Android Oreo (Go edition) phones.”

"The specifications and features of each of the launched smartphones have been specially built for the consumers in Nigeria. The new Android™ Oreo™ Operating System (Go edition) opens a new world of convenience the users of these 3 itel smartphones"

itel P32

The itel P32 comes with the 5.5-inches IPS 18:9 full screen display with a 5MP/5MP rear dual camera and dual flash lights. The device is packed with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM, powered by MT6580M Qual-core 1.3GHz processor. It houses a 4000mAh big battery with one charge for 3 days, as well as a fingerprint sensor for easy access to the phone.

itel A32F

itel A32F comes with 5.0-inches big display and 5MP AF rear camera with 1.4μm big pixel and 2MP selfie camera with 1.65μm big pixel. It supports 1.3GHz Quad-Core MT6580M, 1GB RAM + 8GB ROM (expandable to 32GB of storage), and 2050mAh battery. Especially, this device offers multi-functional fingerprint sensor at affordable price to allow users to program up to five fingerprints and quickly access to their favourite apps, calls, cameras with security.

itel A15

itel A15 also comes with a 5.0-inch display screen and 5MP AF rear camera with 1.4μm big pixel, and a 2MP selfie camera with 1.65μm big pixel. It supports 1.3GHz Quad-Core MT6580M, 1GB RAM + 8GB ROM (expandable to 32GB of storage), and 2050mAh battery. The device will be available in three colours – midnight black, starry blue and rose gold.

The devices will be rolling out in June throughout Africa.

About itel

Established in 2007 in Hong Kong, itel Mobile is an innovative brand specializing in mobility solutions. With its brand philosophy "Join · Enjoy", itel endeavoured to empower every individual by providing best in class, reliable and trendy communication devices at an affordable rate. Its product portfolio comprises smartphones, tablets and feature phones.

Over the past decade the brand has become a household name in the industry spreading its presence in 40 countries across the globe. In 2016, itel reached a landmark sales volume of 50 million handsets, claiming to be among the top 3 mobile brands in Africa. As per “African Business”, most influential business magazine on the continent, itel ranks 25th Most Admired Brands for African consumers.

This is a featured post.