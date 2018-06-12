Data network announces Data Bonanza for customers to watch and support  the Super Eagles

news

With the biggest Football tournament around the corner, Spectranet 4GLTE is garnering support for Nigeria’s National Team with a nationwide consumer promotion, Connect & Win Big World Cup Bonanza.

The promotion is part of Spectranet’sendeavour to participate in the happy moments of its customers, new and existing, and multiply their joy by offering incredible price deals on data renewals and device purchases ..

Speaking on the timing and rationale behind the promo, Head of Marketing, Mike Ogor notes: “The Win Big World Cup Bonanza was coined and structured to make customers enjoy more of our affordable and smart internet experience, purchase devices at amazing prices and renew data plans.

It is coming at a time we decided to show our solidarity to the national team’s participation at the 2018 World Cup.”

“We’ve got a prize for everyone. We want to make our customers happy, thus we are propelling the promotion with major open market activations in our coverage areas- Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan. Winners will be picked via monthly draws.

New customers can participate in the promotion by purchasing any of Spectranet MiFi s at N20,000 with 40GB and 50% data bonus on six renewals within 210 days from activation as added benefits or Freedom MiFi at N16,000 with 25GB free data and 50% data bonus on six renewals within 210days from activation as added benefits.

Top on the list of prizes in the promotion is a trip to Dubai for 2 winners. The second prize is one year unlimited data for 10 winners while 40 Inch TV Sets will be given to 20 customers.

Consolation prizes include: 7GB data for 200 customers and Bluetooth Speaker for 200 customers respectively.

Existing subscribers are not left out of the world cup exciting offers. All existing customers who renew their Spectranet accounts before Nigeria matches in June and July, 2018, will be awarded 1GB data bonus for every goal scored by Nigeria during the World Cup and 5GB data bonus for every win by Nigerian team.

Customers can log on to www.spectranet.com.ng or visit Spectranet Shops, Express service Outlets and Dealer shops to participate in the promotion.

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing an affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices.

Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state of the art network ensures high speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

