Ayeni Adekunle :  BHM CEO named PR Practitioner of the year

news

The NIPR, Lagos Chapter, has named Founder/CEO of BHM, Ayeni Adekunle, as the PR Practitioner of the year 2017.

This announcement was made at the annual Gala and Award Nite (LaPRIGA) which held at Four Point by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday December 21, 2017.

The award, according to the Chairman, NIPR Lagos State Chapter, Olusegun McMedal, is in recognition of Ayeni’s contributions to the PR practice in Nigeria.

Worthy of mention is the work his firm has done as a leader in innovation and creation of value for the ecosystem with launch of the Nigeria PR Report.

The Nigeria PR Report is the first and only annual report chronicling development, collating data, monitoring trends, perceptions, challenges and prospects in Public Relations industry in Nigeria.

Ayeni’s team was also responsible for the development of the first PR mobile application in Nigeria, BHM App. The BHM app serves as a reservoir of information for clients, agencies and the PR industry as a whole.

Besides winning his prize, Ayeni’s BHM was also awarded Best Agency To Work, and Agency of the Year 2017.

Nine corporate brands including Chevron, Promasidor, MTN, Firstbank, Airtel, and Dufil were also awarded with the LaPRIGA Award for their extraordinary acts of giving, sharing and loving which has made demonstrable difference in host communities and in the lives of specific persons.

The second edition of the Lagos PR Industry Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA) is themed “celebration of success” with the aim of recognizing excellence in communication professionals, corporate and public organisations in the industry in order to boost professionalism and more investment in the practice.

Ayeni was represented by Moruff Adenekan, General Manager, BHM and Femi Falodun, COO ID Africa - the Digital Agency founded by Ayeni Adekunle.

In a pre-recorded video which was played at the event, Ayeni apologized for not being physically present to personally receive the award and expressed his gratitude to the organizers.

He further said “...this award is for everybody that has ever worked at BHM, I take all the credit all the time for what we are doing but from our first staff ever to all the interns that have joined us today, the entire management team and everyone that has worked, are currently working and that will work here in future, it is because of you that we’re able to say- we’re building a company that will surely go global...”

A quick summary on who Ayeni is.

Before founding BHM, Ayeni was a journalist at Encomium, The Punch, Thisday, and The Africa Report. He studied Microbiology at the University of Ibadan.

He is also founder of Nigerian Entertainment Today NETng, as well as the umbrella entertainment conference for Nigeria’s creative sector - Nigerian Entertainment Conference.

Ayeni is a member of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Chartered Institute of Public Relations UK (CIPR).