Home > News > Tech >

Ayeni Adekunle :  BHM CEO named PR Practitioner of the year

Ayeni Adekunle BHM CEO named PR Practitioner of the year

Ayeni is a member of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Chartered Institute of Public Relations UK (CIPR).

  • Published:
Ayeni Adekunle play

Ayeni Adekunle, CEO BHM media.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The NIPR, Lagos Chapter, has named Founder/CEO of BHM, Ayeni Adekunle, as the PR Practitioner of the year 2017.

This announcement was made at the annual Gala and Award Nite (LaPRIGA) which held at Four Point by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday December 21, 2017.

The award, according to the Chairman, NIPR Lagos State Chapter, Olusegun McMedal, is in recognition of Ayeni’s contributions to the PR practice in Nigeria.

Worthy of mention is the work his firm has done as a leader in innovation and creation of value for the ecosystem with launch of the Nigeria PR Report.

The Nigeria PR Report is the first and only annual report chronicling development, collating data, monitoring trends, perceptions, challenges and prospects in Public Relations industry in Nigeria.

Ayeni’s team was also responsible for the development of the first PR mobile application in Nigeria, BHM App. The BHM app serves as a reservoir of information for clients, agencies and the PR industry as a whole.

Besides winning his prize, Ayeni’s BHM was also awarded Best Agency To Work, and Agency of the Year 2017.

Nine corporate brands including Chevron, Promasidor, MTN, Firstbank, Airtel, and Dufil were also awarded with the LaPRIGA Award for their extraordinary acts of giving, sharing and loving which has made demonstrable difference in host communities and in the lives of specific persons.

The second edition of the Lagos PR Industry Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA) is themed “celebration of success” with the aim of recognizing excellence in communication professionals, corporate and public organisations in the industry in order to boost professionalism and more investment in the practice.

Ayeni was represented by Moruff Adenekan, General Manager, BHM and Femi Falodun, COO ID Africa - the Digital Agency founded by Ayeni Adekunle.

In a pre-recorded video which was played at the event, Ayeni apologized for not being physically present to personally receive the award and expressed his gratitude to the organizers.

He further said “...this award is for everybody that has ever worked at BHM, I take all the credit all the time for what we are doing but from our first staff ever to all the interns that have joined us today, the entire management team and everyone that has worked, are currently working and that will work here in  future, it is because of you that we’re able to say- we’re building a company that will surely go global...”

A quick summary on who Ayeni is.

Before founding BHM, Ayeni was a journalist at Encomium, The Punch, Thisday, and The Africa Report. He studied Microbiology at the University of Ibadan.

He is also founder of Nigerian Entertainment Today NETng, as well as the umbrella entertainment conference for Nigeria’s creative sector - Nigerian Entertainment Conference.

Ayeni is a member of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Chartered Institute of Public Relations UK (CIPR).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Fu'ad Lawal

Fu'ad Lawal is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He cooks Copy and Fiction/Nonfiction. Give him an unlimited visa and free ticket to go anywhere, and you'll never hear from him again. He thinks it's completely ridiculous that a person has to write about himself in 3rd person. Just like this bio.

Top 3

1 Infinix Super Friday Promo Cash prizes & discount every Friday in Novemberbullet
2 Ayeni Adekunle BHM CEO named PR Practitioner of the yearbullet
3 MTN, Glo, Airtel, Etisalat This is how Nigeria's major mobile...bullet

Related Articles

Google VP vows 'vigilance' after US net neutrality rollback
Shell "Solar Lady" wins energy entrepreneur prize at Accelerator event.
Pulse 2017 Review E-commerce remains a struggle in Nigeria, here’s why
Facebook Social Network signs deal with Universal Music Group

Tech

Ayeni Adekunle
BHM Institute of Public Relations awards company with Best Agency Prize
Facebook signs deal with Universal Music Group
Facebook Social Network signs deal with Universal Music Group
Google vice president Vint Cerf warned of the potential for "serious side effects" from the US decision to let internet providers vary their terms of access
Google VP vows 'vigilance' after US net neutrality rollback
Shell "Solar Lady" wins energy entrepreneur prize at Accelerator event.