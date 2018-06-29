Amazon helps Nigerian man become financially secure

news

A Nigerian Olaoluwa Abimbola is the beneficiary of Amazon's new and radical delivery business.

On Thursday, June 28, 2018, the world's leading e-commerce giant announced plans for entrepreneurs to launch their own delivery businesses for Amazon.

What this means is that independent small business will deliver Amazon Prime packages in the company's branded uniforms and vans.

The initiative is a response to the growing demands. In 2017, the e-commerce titan shipped up to 5 billion items to its Amazon Prime members. This increased the operating income to 20 per cent.

The new program which is called Amazon Delivery Service Partners aims at helping the e-commerce company meet up to its increasing demand for package deliveries.

The Amazon Delivery Service Partner gives entrepreneurs discounted benefits such as Amazon-branded vehicles, branded uniforms, as well as other perks such as insurance coverage, and others all for a minimum investment of $10,000.

Willing entrepreneurs must start at least with five delivery vans and move up to 20 vans within an unspecified period.

One of the first entrepreneurs to try it is Olaoluwa Abimbola who after moving from Nigeria got a desk job. Now under the Amazon Delivery Service Partner, he has 40 employees, both full time and part-time.

"This means the world to me," he tells the New York Times. "This opportunity provides a future for my family, for my daughters. I’m living my dream and having the time of my life" he further adds.

Amazon's new program could rake $75,000 and $300,000 in annual profits for each entrepreneur.