Airbnb gets another headache, renter's apartment got camera bugged

Airbnb Man discovers hidden camera in private rental, believes he was filmed naked

In December 2015, a woman sued Airbnb for negligence over similar accusations of voyeurism by a host.

The man tells police he is certain he was caught naked on the sneaky camera.

The man tells police he is certain he was caught naked on the sneaky camera.

(Arstechnica)
A man and his wife who rented an Airbnb rental in Longboat Key, Florida, has reported a case of hidden cameras spying on them.

This happened in affluent coastal town of Longboat Key, Florida, between Tampa and Sarasota.

The couple visiting from Indiana discovered the cameras disguised as a smoke detector—one in the bedroom and one in the living room—on September 1, a day after arriving, and reported them to police. The husband, Derek Starnes, told a local ABC television affiliate that he is sure the bedroom camera recorded him naked.

''My wife and I are distressed by this situation," Starnes told the TV station. "I hope more victims will come forward."

Airbnb will have to go harder on their vetting process to earn future customers' trust.

 

Following the getting of a warrant to search the house and seizing the camera and accessories on October 2, the police were able to arrest the owner of the house and suspect Wayne Natt on October 3, who had a one count charge of video voyeurism (which is a concept where the practice of obtaining sexual gratification by looking at sexual objects or acts, especially secretively).

ALSO READ: The world's biggest hotel chain is making big changes to defy the threat of Airbnb

The accused Natt when questioned by the authorities said he used them for “personal purposes” which he further described to mean “sexual purposes”.

Airbnb who have been accused of negligence in the past by a woman who used the service expressed their disgust in a statement said:

“As soon as we were made aware, we permanently banned this individual from our community and fully supported the affected guests... Our team has reached out to local law enforcement to aid them with their investigation of this egregious offense, and we hope justice is served. We take privacy issues extremely seriously and have a zero-tolerance policy against this behavior.”

