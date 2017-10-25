Nigerian startup company, Advancio Interactive beats over 100 startups from around the world to win the 2017 Startup Istanbul competition.

Advancio Interactive is a Lagos based startup that deals with apps and other software development, project management as well as financial inclusion.

Another Nigerian startup based in Abuja - Flexisaf participated in the event. They are an education software solutions provider.

The other top three winners include Momy Helper (Gaza, PS), a startup connecting Arab mums with parenting consultants; Homade (Jakarta, ID) that provides tasty healthy meals made by home chefs; and Wolves Interactive (Istanbul, TR), a mobile games company specializing in race games.

Advancio Interactive is a shining light and source of inspiration to younger ones looking to make an impact in society given the chance.

It's not all dark and gloomy as we may have otherwise thought for the Nigerian youths.