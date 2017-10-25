The technology industry is making millionaires and billionaires with great and exciting innovative products prompting acquisitions, and gulping market shares.

This increases the net worth of its founders and co-founders.

Beyond the need these guys have met with their product and service offerings, they also have non-profit goals aimed at charity and making a difference in the lives of others using their stupendous wealth.

See the causes these guys are funding and why.

Bill Gates (Microsoft) - The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

One of the world’s richest, Bill Gates has his primary source of wealth from Microsoft, a company that develops, manufactures and licenses softwares, for personal computers.

The Gates have lent a hand of philanthropy to change the course of lives.

The primary aims of the foundation are, globally, to enhance healthcare and reduce extreme poverty, and in America, to expand educational opportunities and access to information technology. Polio for example has been a major disease the foundation has been working on eradicating.

Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) - The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI)

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook is the largest social networking company in the world via which he has gotten most of his wealth.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s foundation are built to impact social change across various sectors - education, health and science.

It is being reported currently that Zuckerberg is trying to improve affordable housing in American urban centers and reduce the number of incidents of unjustified imprisonments in the state.

Irwin Jacobs (Qualcomm)

Qualcomm, founded by Irwin Jacobs is the company behind the awesome backlit selfies, graphics, immersive 3D experiences and fast video streaming inventions smartphone users enjoy every other day.

Irwin Jacobs and wife Joan give out a lot considerably relative to their wealth.

They like to give to their local community in San Diego, with major donations to a relatively small number of organizations that focus primarily on health, education, technology, and the Jewish Community.

Michael Dell (DELL Technologies) - Michael and Susan Dell Foundation

Michael is popular for the Dell computers, one of the world’s most popular used next to Apple and HP personal computers.

He and wife Susan formed the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. That foundation has since given nearly $1 billion to charitable causes, both globally and in the U.S., mainly focusing on health, urban education, and the Austin community.

Pierre Omidyar (Ebay) - Omidyar Network

Pierre Omidyar is Founder of eBay, one of the largest e-commerce auction sites facilitating consumer to consumer and business to consumer sales.

He and wife Pamela are well-known philanthropists who founded Omidyar Network in 2004 in order to expand their efforts beyond non-profits to include for-profits and public policy.

To date, Omidyar Network has committed more than $992 million to for-profit companies and nonprofit organizations that foster economic advancement and encourage individual participation across multiple investment areas, including Property Rights, Governance & Citizen Engagement, Education, Financial Inclusion and Consumer & Internet Mobile.