5 fascinating things about Snapchat’s co-founder and CEO

Many Snapchat users all over the world probably do not know one of the brains behind Snapchat talk less of ‘itsy bitsy’ details about his life.

So we thought we bring to you some fun facts about the guy who has made life a little more colorful for a lot of millennials.

Named Evan Spiegel, here are five interesting things to know about the 27-year old billionaire internet entrepreneur.

- He likes his slow roasted chicken scented with turmeric and lemon, which his then wife-to-be Miranda went out of her way to prepare for her hubby-to-be on their wedding day.

- Spiegel, American is married to a gorgeous Australian model Miranda Kerr, who runs a skin-care line Kora Organcs, and is also a power event planner. They got wedded in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on May 27, 2017.

- While still in high school Spiegel took design classes, had paid and unpaid internships in sales at Redbull. Talk about foresight.

- Spiegel dropped out of Stanford university to focus on Snapchat. Interestingly before he dropped out, Spiegel, a product design student at the time proposed ‘Snapchat’ as a class project and was ridiculed by his mates.

- His wife, Kerr describes Spiegel as a very traditional guy who believes in “sex after marriage” - pretty uncommon one would say for the average American youth.