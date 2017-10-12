Home > News > Tech >

5 fascinating things about Snapchat’s co-founder and CEO

Evan Spiegel 5 fascinating things about Snapchat’s co-founder and CEO

Evan was interestingly ridiculed by his classmates at Stanford university when he shared with them the idea of 'Snapchat'.

  • Published:
Evan Spiegel play

Evan Spiegel

(SF Gate)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Many Snapchat users all over the world  probably do not know one of the brains behind Snapchat talk less of ‘itsy bitsy’ details about his life.

So we thought we bring to you some fun facts about the guy who has made life a little more colorful for a lot of millennials.

Named Evan Spiegel, here are five interesting things to know about the 27-year old billionaire internet entrepreneur.

 

- He likes his slow roasted chicken scented with turmeric and lemon, which his then wife-to-be Miranda  went out of her way to prepare for her hubby-to-be on their wedding day.

Evan and Miranda on wedding day play

Evan and Miranda on wedding day

(Patrick Demarchelier)

- Spiegel, American  is married to a gorgeous Australian model Miranda Kerr, who runs a skin-care line Kora Organcs, and is also a power event planner. They got wedded in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on May 27, 2017.

- While still in high school Spiegel took design classes, had paid and unpaid internships in sales at Redbull. Talk about foresight.

play The founders of Snapchat celebrate its launch: Reggie Brown, Bobby Murphy and Evan Spiegel (L to R). (LA County Superior Court)

 

- Spiegel dropped out of Stanford university to focus on Snapchat. Interestingly before he dropped out, Spiegel, a product design student at the time proposed ‘Snapchat’ as a class project and was ridiculed by his mates.

play

- His wife, Kerr describes Spiegel as a very traditional guy who believes in “sex after marriage” - pretty uncommon one would say for the average American youth.

ALSO READ: The rise of Snapchat from a sexting app by Stanford frat bros to a $3 billion IPO [Photos]

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Will the negative publicity, prolonged commercial rollout...bullet
2 TSTV We asked EFCC about CEO and here's what they told usbullet
3 MTN, Glo, Airtel, Etisalat This is how Nigeria's major mobile...bullet

Related Articles

#CharlestonShooting Victim posted Snapchat video from Bible study moments before shooting
Instagram You can now tell your stories better with new stickers and location filters
Privacy Why you should be careful with Snapchat’s new “Snap Map” feature
WhatsApp You can now add Snapchat-style drawings to your pictures
Facebook Messenger You can now make group video calls on the social network
Snapchat You can now record Snap's with company's first ever gadget
Snapchat You can now switch cameras by double tapping your screen

Tech

Bitcoins prices soar to all time high, above 5000 dollars
Bitcoins Digital currency price soars to an all-time high
Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-Yong (R) was found guilty in August of bribery, perjury and other charges relating to payments made by Samsung to South Korea's ousted president Park Geun-Hye's secret confidante Choi Soon-Sil
Lee Jae-Yong Appeal trial for Samsung heir starts in Seoul
The Lion Laptop Assembly Complex, Enugu
UNN University setting a good example with laptop assembly plant
"There is a great responsibility to be better than you have to be. Stand for women. Stand for truth. Stop hurting us. Rise.”- Rose McGowan
Twitter Social network facing backlash over suspension of actress' account