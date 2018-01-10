5 AutoCAD tutorials for beginners and experts

news

AutoCAD is a commercial computer-aided design (CAD) and drafting software application.

It is used across a wide range of industries, by architects, project managers, engineers, graphic designers, and many other professionals.

However, people are often intimidated by AutoCAD and think it takes years of experience to operate effectively. But that is nothing but a misconception.

It is neither difficult nor expensive. In fact, it is quite easy to learn how to use AutoCAD.

And this is because, with free online learning tutorials, courses, videos and other totally free learning materials, it becomes easy to find the help that you need.

Nevertheless, we have done our research and from our findings we have succeeded creating a list of AutoCAD tutorials.

So without further ado, here are five tutorials for both beginners and experts on how to use AutoCAD.

Learning to use AutoCAD Sheet Set. Drawing Object. Three Ways to Put a Frame Around Your Text in AutoCAD. Tips on Cleaning up your lines with the Top Secret CHANGE command! AutoCAD Tip for Adding Your Own Panel to the Ribbon.

1. Learning to use AutoCAD Sheet Sets

Sheet Sets are a way for you to organize your CAD Sheet from one or more sets drawing. In this tutorial, you will learn how to create and manage Sheet Set for CAD project, making you more efficient and organized.

How to use AutoCAD Sheet Sets?

Here are six video tutorials on learning how to use AutoCAD Sheet Set

2. Drawing Object

A good understanding of the Draw commands is fundamental to the efficient use of AutoCAD. Because most AutoCAD drawings are composed purely and simply of these basic components.

The Draw command is used to create new objects such as lines and circles.

In this tutorial, you will learn all most everything there is to know about the Draw command.

How to make good use of the Draw command?

Here is a complete tutorial on Drawing Object

3. Three Ways to put a frame around your text in AutoCAD

As a matter of fact, it is important to learn the ins and outs on how to frame various text objects in AutoCAD. And this is because the need for it might arise, as it is not uncommon.

In this tutorial, you will be shown three different ways to put a frame on your test in AutoCAD.

How to put a frame around your text in AutoCAD?

Here is a video tutorial on how to put a frame on your test in AutoCAD.

4. Tips on Cleaning up your lines with the Top Secret CHANGE command!

Sometimes, you might end up dealing with drawings that were drawn poorly; drawings with ends not meeting or with lines not being orthogonal.

The good news is, the CHANGE command is a handy tool that can help you fix them.

In this tutorial, you will be given tips on how to clean up your lines with the Top Secret CHANGE command.

How to clean up lines with Top Secret CHANGE command?

Here is video tutorial on how to clean up lines with Top Secret CHANGE command

5. AutoCAD Tip for adding your own panel to the ribbon

In this tutorial, you will discover how to make it easy for yourself by creating your own custom Panel; filled with your most frequently used commands for speedy access.

How to add your own panel to the ribbon?

Learn how to add your own panel to the ribbon in this video