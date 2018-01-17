Home > News > Tech >

4 Tips to capturing amazing shots with your Infinix Zero 5

Infinix Zero 5 4 Tips to capturing amazing shots with your smartphone

Infinix worked with a mobile photography expert to educate fans via a Live Instagram session on how to capture great images with their phone.

  • Published:
4 Tips to capturing amazing shots with your Infinix Zero 5 play

4 Tips to capturing amazing shots with your Infinix Zero 5

(Adewale Yusuf)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mobile photography is almost at its peak with smartphone’s being equipped with an average of 12 Mega pixels. Infinix is amongst the brands promoting mobile photography with its smartphones, their latest device Infinix Zero 5 comes with 21 Mega pixel cameras on its Dual rear cameras and 10x optical zoom to capture distant images in real time.

4 Tips to capturing amazing shots with your Infinix Zero 5 play

4 Tips to capturing amazing shots with your Infinix Zero 5

(Adewale Yusuf)

 

Infinix also launched a campaign #Shotonzero5 and #Portaitmaster for fans capture and share their best mobile pictures. With the introduction of the campaign, they also crafted a Mobile photography skills session to equip fans and customers with the necessary skills to maximize their smartphone experience.

4 Tips to capturing amazing shots with your Infinix Zero 5 play

4 Tips to capturing amazing shots with your Infinix Zero 5

(Adewale Yusuf)

 

Infinix worked with a mobile photography expert to educate fans via a Live Instagram session on how to capture great images with their phone.

Here are a few tips from the session every smartphone user should try;

1. Lighting is an important factor in mobile photography and photography in general. To capture the best images with your phone, Natural light is the best light source.

4 Tips to capturing amazing shots with your Infinix Zero 5 play

4 Tips to capturing amazing shots with your Infinix Zero 5

(Adewale Yusuf)

 

2. Framing is also important in mobile photography, Smartphone users looking to perfect their mobile photography skills should ensure that the objects falls display of your smartphone camera.

3. Light trace is how you capture moving lights and make it look cool

4. Mobile photography is all about how creativity and how creative you can think at that moment. It involves imagining what you want people to see from the image.

4 Tips to capturing amazing shots with your Infinix Zero 5 play

4 Tips to capturing amazing shots with your Infinix Zero 5

(Adewale Yusuf)

 

View more pictures from the #Shotonzero5 by Adewale Yusuf on Infinix Nigeria’s Facebook page Here

To further promote mobile photography Infinix created the Shooting Awards competition to appreciate Infinix Zero 5 customers who are capturing the best of their environment with the Zero 5.

Infinix will award 1 lucky customer with the best #Shotonzero5 picture and has the highest votes during the competition a chance to win an all paid trip to capture SHANGHAI. Infinix Zero 5 fans and customers can enter the competition via Shooting Awards website, the winner will be announced in February.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Kwese TV Cable TV launches in Nigeria with 3, 7 and 30 days subscriptionbullet
2 Infinix Super Friday Promo Cash prizes & discount every Friday in Novemberbullet
3 MTN, Glo, Airtel, Etisalat This is how Nigeria's major mobile...bullet

Related Articles

9Mobile Federal high court nullifies telecom's board
Facebook Social network, Sony/ATV sign agreement that permits users to post music videos
AutoCAD Tutorials Here's how to make use of this drafting software application
Tech A new religion at consumer gadget extravaganza
Spectranet 4G LTE Internet service provider bags NTITA award, emerges top ISP position in Nigeria
Dieter Zetsche Mercedes-Benz CEO struggling with European emissions standards
Sergei Solomin Siberian helicopter maker has eyes on India

Tech

The helicopter should soon join the Indian military's fleet, with a contract under discussion for a long time, including at recent meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Sergei Solomin Siberian helicopter maker has eyes on India
Dieter Zetsche, chairman of the management board of Daimler, says his company is struggling to meet tightened European emissions standards
Dieter Zetsche Mercedes-Benz CEO struggling with European emissions standards
Federal High Court
9Mobile Federal high court nullifies telecom's board
Opera
Opera Company launches app that can save you up to 80% of data usage