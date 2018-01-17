4 Tips to capturing amazing shots with your Infinix Zero 5

news

Mobile photography is almost at its peak with smartphone’s being equipped with an average of 12 Mega pixels. Infinix is amongst the brands promoting mobile photography with its smartphones, their latest device Infinix Zero 5 comes with 21 Mega pixel cameras on its Dual rear cameras and 10x optical zoom to capture distant images in real time.

Infinix also launched a campaign #Shotonzero5 and #Portaitmaster for fans capture and share their best mobile pictures. With the introduction of the campaign, they also crafted a Mobile photography skills session to equip fans and customers with the necessary skills to maximize their smartphone experience.

Infinix worked with a mobile photography expert to educate fans via a Live Instagram session on how to capture great images with their phone.

Here are a few tips from the session every smartphone user should try;

1. Lighting is an important factor in mobile photography and photography in general. To capture the best images with your phone, Natural light is the best light source.

2. Framing is also important in mobile photography, Smartphone users looking to perfect their mobile photography skills should ensure that the objects falls display of your smartphone camera.

3. Light trace is how you capture moving lights and make it look cool

4. Mobile photography is all about how creativity and how creative you can think at that moment. It involves imagining what you want people to see from the image.

View more pictures from the #Shotonzero5 by Adewale Yusuf on Infinix Nigeria’s Facebook page Here

To further promote mobile photography Infinix created the Shooting Awards competition to appreciate Infinix Zero 5 customers who are capturing the best of their environment with the Zero 5.

Infinix will award 1 lucky customer with the best #Shotonzero5 picture and has the highest votes during the competition a chance to win an all paid trip to capture SHANGHAI. Infinix Zero 5 fans and customers can enter the competition via Shooting Awards website, the winner will be announced in February.

