Home > News >

Search for survivors as Kenya burst dam toll reaches 44

Rain Flood Search for survivors as Kenya burst dam toll reaches 44

The search for survivors after a dam burst its banks in central Kenya resumed Friday with 44 confirmed dead and a further 40 still missing, the region's governor said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Villagers cross through receding waters in an area of flash flooding at Solai in Kenya's Nakuru County after a private dam used for irrigation and fish farming burst its banks leaving at least 44 people dead. play

Villagers cross through receding waters in an area of flash flooding at Solai in Kenya's Nakuru County after a private dam used for irrigation and fish farming burst its banks leaving at least 44 people dead.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The search for survivors after a dam burst its banks in central Kenya resumed Friday with 44 confirmed dead and a further 40 still missing, the region's governor said.

Weeks of heavy rains have caused flooding and mudslides across the country that have left 175 dead.

On Wednesday evening, the earthen wall of a privately owned irrigation dam in Solai, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Nakuru town in Kenya's Rift Valley, breached and inundated nearby settlements.

Nakuru county governor Lee Kinyanjui said 44 bodies had been recovered so far, with another 40 reported missing, and warned that at least one other local dam "will have to be discharged to avoid disaster".

Dozens more were taken to hospital with injuries.

The search and rescue operation, involving emergency services as well as volunteers digging through the mud by hand, was disrupted by further heavy rainfall on Thursday, resuming on Friday morning.

A sea of mud and water washed away two villages and cut power lines, according to local residents. The torrent hit while people were in their homes, or sleeping, with one survivor describing it as "hell on earth".

Investigation ordered

Many of the houses affected were rickety structures made of wood and tin that stood little chance against the raging floodwater.

A child walks through the waters of a flash plain at Solai in Kenya where the dam burst affected up to 500 families, according to the Kenyan Red Cross. play

A child walks through the waters of a flash plain at Solai in Kenya where the dam burst affected up to 500 families, according to the Kenyan Red Cross.

(AFP)

"I was with my parents and my younger brother. I don't know where they are. I was carried away by the water but I was lucky as I clung to a tree until the water subsided," said Ngugi Njoroge from his hospital bed.

The Kenyan Red Cross estimates that up to 500 families were affected by the disaster.

The reservoir, known locally as "Patel dam" after the owner of the farm, is close to an informal settlement housing casual labourers.

On Friday morning Kenya's chief prosecutor Noordin Haji ordered the opening of a police investigation into the tragedy "to establish cause and culpability".

Government statistics released this week showed that more than 220,000 people have been displaced by flooding as heavy rains hit the country after three consecutive failed rainy seasons had left it in drought.

Since March, at least 21,000 acres (8,500 hectares) of farmland have been submerged in water with an estimated 20,000 animals killed, the Red Cross said last week.

The floods have also destroyed road networks in some parts of the East African country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Afonso Dhlakama Mozambique ex-rebel leader Dhlakama laid to restbullet
2 NGO DR Congo planning to allow oil exploration in national parksbullet
3 Broadband speed Nigeria ranks 95th in world's internet speedbullet

Related Articles

World Kenya dam break wipes out villages, killing dozens
World Lawyer names mystery client as fox pundit
World Ruth Nussenzweig, who pursued malaria vaccine, dies at 89
World Despite millions of refugees, Congo rejects U.N. Aid effort
World Tillerson's Nairobi visit highlights proposed spending cuts
World 'We should unite': Kenya's top political rivals hold surprise meeting
World White House yet to approve danger pay for troops in Niger, general says
World A night of laughs between Trump and his favorite punching bag
World Kenya's About-Face: Fear for Democracy as Dissent Is Muzzled

News

Sudanese police say Nigerian diplomat's death was a criminal act
Habibu Almu Sudanese police say Nigerian diplomat's death was a criminal act
MSF medical workers at a facility for Ebola patients in Sierra Leone
Ebola Profile of a much-feared killer
US Senator John McCain, 81 and battling brain cancer, reportedly was the target of dismissive remarks by a communications official of the Trump administration
White House This is what aide says about McCain, 'he's dying anyway'
More than 12,000 people live in the immediate vicinity of Mount Merapi, one of the world's most active volcanoes
Indonesian volcano erupts, sparking evacuations