Home > News >

Profile of a much-feared killer

Ebola Profile of a much-feared killer

A factfile on the deadly Ebola virus, a new outbreak of which has killed 17 people in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the DRC government and World Health Organization (WHO).

  • Published:
MSF medical workers at a facility for Ebola patients in Sierra Leone play

MSF medical workers at a facility for Ebola patients in Sierra Leone

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A factfile on the deadly Ebola virus, a new outbreak of which has killed 17 people in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the DRC government and World Health Organization (WHO).

What it is

Ebola -- formally known as Ebola virus disease, or EVD -- is a severe and often lethal viral disease.

The average fatality rate is around 50 percent, varying from 25 percent to 90 percent, according to the WHO.

History

Ebola was first identified in 1976 by a team led by a young Belgian microbiologist, Peter Piot, who later founded UNAIDS, the United Nations' spearhead agency against HIV/AIDS..

They named the virus after a river in the Democratic Republic of Congo -- then known as Zaire -- that was close to the location of the first known outbreak.

Four of the virus species are known to cause disease in humans -- Zaire, Sudan, Bundibugyo and Tai Forest.

How it is transmitted

The virus' natural reservoir animal is probably the bat, which does not itself fall ill, but can pass the microbe on to humans who hunt it for food.

Chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, forest antelope and porcupines can also become infected with Ebola, which makes them potential vectors for transmission if they are killed, butchered and eaten.

Among humans, the commonest form of infection is through close contact with the blood, body fluids, secretions or organs of someone who is sick with Ebola or has recently died -- a risk in African cultures where relatives typically touch the body of the deceased at funerals.

The WHO says it is unclear whether the virus may be transmitted through sexual intercourse, but urges safe-sex practices among all Ebola survivors and their sexual partners.

Symptoms

Those infected do not become contagious until symptoms appear -- something that happens after an incubation period of between two and 21 days.

High fever, weakness, intense muscle and joint pain, headaches and a sore throat are often followed by vomiting and diarrhoea, skin eruptions, kidney and liver failure, and internal and external bleeding.

After-effects have often been observed in survivors, including arthritis, problems with vision, eye inflammation and hearing difficulties.

Treatment

There is no current vaccine to prevent Ebola or licensed treatment for it, although a range of experimental drugs are in development. Early care with rehydration may boost the chance of survival.

Given the lack of a pharmaceutical weapon against Ebola, health experts have responded with time-honoured measures of control, prevention and containment.

They use rigorous protocols to protect medical personnel with disposable full-body suits, masks, goggles and gloves and disinfecting sprays.

Controlling the spread in the community is combatted by tracing and isolating people who have been in contact with an Ebola victim. Enlisting the support of the community through awareness campaigns is vital.

Worst outbreak

The world's worst Ebola outbreak started in December 2013 in southern Guinea before spreading to two neighbouring west African countries, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

That outbreak killed more than 11,300 people out of nearly 29,000 registered cases, according to World Health Organization estimates.

The real figure may have been significantly higher, however.

More than 99 percent of victims were in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone although cases popped up all over the world, sparking panic.

The WHO declared the epidemic over in January 2016, although this was followed by flare-ups in all three countries.

Before the West African outbreak, Ebola killed about 1,700 people over four decades.

SOURCES: WHO, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),

burs-ri/ach

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Afonso Dhlakama Mozambique ex-rebel leader Dhlakama laid to restbullet
2 NGO DR Congo planning to allow oil exploration in national parksbullet
3 Broadband speed Nigeria ranks 95th in world's internet speedbullet

Related Articles

Ebola Congo's Ebola outbreak leaves Kenyan fishmongers' livelihood hanging in the balance
Ebola AU disease control centre to help DRC fight new outbreak
Ebola NIS increases airport screenings to prevent outbreak in Nigeria
Atiku Ex-VP issues warning over potential Ebola outbreak in Nigeria
Super Eagles Ebola panic ahead of Nigeria Vs DR Congo friendly game
Ebola Congo: FG orders immediate surveillance at airports, borders
Osinbajo This is the VP's speech everyone's talking about
Tech Bill Gates thinks a coming disease could kill 30 million people within 6 months — and says we should prepare for it like we do for war
Tech A homeopathy enthusiast gave rabid dog saliva to a 4-year-old to treat bad behaviour — and scientists aren't happy
Strategy China's largest trade fair is the size of 71 Walmart Supercenters, where buyers go to stock the world's shelves with toys, TVs, and toilets — here's what it's like

News

Sudanese police say Nigerian diplomat's death was a criminal act
Habibu Almu Sudanese police say Nigerian diplomat's death was a criminal act
Villagers cross through receding waters in an area of flash flooding at Solai in Kenya's Nakuru County after a private dam used for irrigation and fish farming burst its banks leaving at least 44 people dead.
Rain Flood Search for survivors as Kenya burst dam toll reaches 44
US Senator John McCain, 81 and battling brain cancer, reportedly was the target of dismissive remarks by a communications official of the Trump administration
White House This is what aide says about McCain, 'he's dying anyway'
More than 12,000 people live in the immediate vicinity of Mount Merapi, one of the world's most active volcanoes
Indonesian volcano erupts, sparking evacuations