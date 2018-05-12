news

In what appears a clarion call, Thousands of youths from the 27 Local Governments in Imo State have called on a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tony Nwulu to vie for the Imo Governorship contest in 2019.

The youths in their thousands gathered at All Saints and Angels Cathedral Church, Egbu, Owerri North LGA at the weekend where they uniamoulsy declared that Nwulu represents the new face of leadership and should therefore come forward by declaring his ambition to become the next governor of Imo State.

Leaders of the youths 35 in number and various student groups from various parts of Imo State who spoke separately at the event extolled the leadership qualities of Hon. Tony Nwulu.

In unison, they said Nwulu has demonstrated a strong passion for Youths by initiating the Not Too Young Bill in the House of Representatives.

The bill is waiting Presidential assent.

In his address, the State Cor- coordinator, Imo Youth Renewal Movement,a political but non partisan group championing youths in governance in Imo State, Comrade Chukwu Kelechi Kingsley said they made the call on Nwulu in order not to repeat the mistakes of the past.

He described the 39 year old lawmaker as “ an ideologue visionaire, a leader of leaders, philanthropist par excellence and a global citizen.

He said “Tony Nwulu is a quintessential Nigerian loved by all and continuously grateful to the good people of Oshodi- Isolo Federal Constituency for their support as always”

Chukwu also described him as non tribalistic, well educated and a focused leader who has the interest of young and older Nigerians at heart.

“We are more inclined to him courtesy of his Not Too Young To Run Bill and his clamour for youth inclusive government, youth empowerment and national security” Chukwu declared.

He appealed to the Ezinihitte Mbaise born Federal lawmaker who shattered ethnic barriers to win the Isolo/Oshodi Federal Constituency seat in Lagos State not to turn Imo youths down, vowing to mobilize all and sundry to support his governorship ambition.

He said “We would at this juncture, rise to echo and re- echo to public notice, the position of Imo youths that based on character, youthfulness, pragmatism, traceable trademark records and taking cognizance of the zoning arrangement in Imo, we demand that has given youths hope, the not too young to run man, Hon. Tony Nwulu to welcome and occupy Imo Douglas House come 2019 as executive Governor of Imo State”

Chukwu recalled Nwulu’s antecedents in various field of human endeavour describing him as the best and right man to lead Imo State.

The highlight of the event was the declaration by representatives of Imo youths under the auspices of Imo Youth Renewal programme from the 27 local Government Areas of Imo State.

‎Though, the Lawmaker is presently at Harvard where is is undergoing an executive leadership course. He is expected to make a statement on the clarion call to serve the state come 2019.