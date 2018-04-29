Home > News > Politics >

You will be threatened but don't be discouraged - Obasanjo

Ahead of 2019 You will be threatened but don't be discouraged - Obasanjo

Obasanjo tried to boost the confidence of the movement's members saying only cowards run away from the war front.

  • Published:
Coalition for Nigeria meets in Ondo with APC, PDP members play

Olusegun Obasanjo came out with some blunt advice for his presidential successor, Muhammadu Buhari

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised members of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement not to be discouraged when they are threatened ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Obasanjo tried to boost the confidence of the movement's members saying only cowards run away from the war front.

He said: “Take note, they will threaten you, but don’t be discouraged. It is only cowards who run away from the war front. Having gone this far, I won’t leave you dry. Get your PVC. I don’t think anybody can threaten me again. Remember I have been to prison for an offence I do not know anything about.

PDP rejoices with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at 81 play

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

(Daily Post)

Anyone that wants Buhari's administration to continue isn't okay - Obasanjo

Obasanjo has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari's administration saying the head of anyone who wants things to continue this way in 2019 must be examined.

Obasanjo said this on Saturday, April 28, 2018 in Oyo state while inaugurating the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM).

If anybody wants this situation to continue, his head must be examined. Those of you who have been victimized by the situation and want the situation to continue can’t be friends of Nigeria,” he said.

ALSO READ: Obasanjo's movement meets in Ondo with APC, PDP members present

Continuing, he said: “Everybody must be determined to rescue Nigeria, it may not be easy, however… We have seen in this country, where five political parties endorsed a single person and God was laughing and knew what he would do. If we are leaving everything to God, we must do our best. Get your PVCs and encourage others.”

Nigeria's current situation berthed CNM - Obasanjo

The ex-president has expressed why the Coalition for Nigeria Movement was berthed and what the movement aims to achieve.

“I don’t think at my age, I should continue to complain and not find solution. It came in my statement on the 3rd of January that CNM was made out of the reality of the situation in Nigeria, deep thought and reasonable consideration. CNM is to find solution to the situation we have found ourselves,” he said.

Obasanjo stressed the need for members of the movement to get their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and be ready to rescue the country in 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Goodluck Jonathan This is why Donald Duke and Okonjo-Iweala are fightingbullet
2 Buhari President officially declares to run for 2nd termbullet
3 Dino Melaye 8 things you need to know about senator’s arrestbullet

Related Articles

Coalition for Nigeria Obasanjo's movement meets in Ondo with APC, PDP members present
Obasanjo I didn't criticise Buhari out of 'bad belle' - OBJ
2019 Election 'Obasanjo is not God, he can't stop Buhari' - Shittu
Obasanjo Ex President speaking for himself, says APC chieftain
Olusegun Obasanjo Nigeria's ex-president describes actions of African leaders absent at AfCFTA as criminal
Tinubu APC chieftain calls Obasanjo bad belle letter writer
2019 Election I don't have favourite candidates - Obasanjo
Abdullahi Adamu Obasanjo once bribed lawmakers with N50M - Senator

Politics

Court 'remands Dino Melaye's brother in Kuje Prison'
In Kogi State Melaye’s recall suffers setback in Mopamuro, result sheets hijacked
Dino Melaye Senator survives recall as INEC releases results of signatures verification
800 APC members defect to PDP in Kwara
In Osogbo South West PDP to hold “Show of Strength “rally
Court 'remands Dino Melaye's brother in Kuje Prison'
In Kogi Electorate shun INEC recall process, say Melaye excellent representative