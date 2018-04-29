You will be threatened but don't be discouraged - Obasanjo

news

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised members of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement not to be discouraged when they are threatened ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Obasanjo tried to boost the confidence of the movement's members saying only cowards run away from the war front.

He said: “Take note, they will threaten you, but don’t be discouraged. It is only cowards who run away from the war front. Having gone this far, I won’t leave you dry. Get your PVC. I don’t think anybody can threaten me again. Remember I have been to prison for an offence I do not know anything about.”

Anyone that wants Buhari's administration to continue isn't okay - Obasanjo

Obasanjo has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari's administration saying the head of anyone who wants things to continue this way in 2019 must be examined.

Obasanjo said this on Saturday, April 28, 2018 in Oyo state while inaugurating the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM).

“If anybody wants this situation to continue, his head must be examined. Those of you who have been victimized by the situation and want the situation to continue can’t be friends of Nigeria,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “Everybody must be determined to rescue Nigeria, it may not be easy, however… We have seen in this country, where five political parties endorsed a single person and God was laughing and knew what he would do. If we are leaving everything to God, we must do our best. Get your PVCs and encourage others.”

Nigeria's current situation berthed CNM - Obasanjo

The ex-president has expressed why the Coalition for Nigeria Movement was berthed and what the movement aims to achieve.

“I don’t think at my age, I should continue to complain and not find solution. It came in my statement on the 3rd of January that CNM was made out of the reality of the situation in Nigeria, deep thought and reasonable consideration. CNM is to find solution to the situation we have found ourselves,” he said.

Obasanjo stressed the need for members of the movement to get their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and be ready to rescue the country in 2019.