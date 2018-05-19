Home > News > Politics >

Yobe APC returns existing officials through affirmation

  Published:
The All progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe on Saturday re-elected the Alhaji Adamu Chilariye-led State Executive Council of the party, through affirmation, for another term of office.

Alhaji Lawan Kareto, National Officer in charge of Yobe state congress, who presided over the exercise, put a voice vote for the affirmation and the congress  unanimously affirmed the election of the state officials.

Those returned as state officials include Alhaji Adamu Chilariye, Chairman, Alhaji Alamai Kankare Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe, Secretary and Hajiya Ladi Jibrin as women leader among others.

In his remarks after the exercise, Alhaji Adamu Dala-Dogo, Chairman, Congress Committee and Speaker, Yobe Assembly, warned that no complaints would be entertained from members who did not participate in the state congress.

He said “Those who abstained from the congress without valid reasons have no moral justification to complain against any decision taken by the congress in the election of the state officials,” he said.

The chairman said the congress opted for affirmation of the existing state officials as provided for by the party in the congress guidelines.

Chilariye, in his acceptance speech, pledged to carry all members on board and work for the success of the party.

“The party shall give everyone a sense of belonging and a level playing ground for members to achieve their political ambitions,” he assured.

He however solicited for loyalty and discipline for the party to remain steadfast and united to achieve its set goals.

