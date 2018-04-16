Home > News > Politics >

Governor Yahaya Bello says the "real voters" are behind President Buhari in his 2019 reelection bid.

Governor Yahaya Bello says the masses will vote en mass for President Buhari in 2019.
Governor Yahaya Bello says the masses will vote massively for President Buhari in 2019.

In a statement by his spokesman, Kingsley Fanwo, Governor Bello noted the President Buhari won in 2015 due to the goodwill he enjoyed from the masses in the country.

He expressed confidence in the ability of President Buhari to come out victorious in 2019, saying that the real voters are behind him.

“Two classes determine the electoral success of any candidate in Nigeria - the powerful elite and the masses,” Bello said.

ALSO READ: 99% of Nigerian leaders are thieves, says ex-governor

“In 2015, the masses took over by trooping to the polling units massively to elect Africa’s most popular and most trusted political figure, President Buhari.

“Many of us who supported him actually supported his incorruptible and disciplined personality. I founded the Kogi Youth Arise Group with like minds to ensure the victory of the president in Kogi State. President Buhari is a phenomenal leader who truly loves Nigeria

“There is a deliberate choice of the opposition to promote falsehood and generate misinformation to railroad their ways into power in 2019,” he added.

President Muhammadu Buhari (middle) flanked by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai (left) and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello (right)

‘2015 election rigged in north’

Meanwhile, a founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Tanko Yakassai has said that the 2015 elections which produced President Muhammadu Buhari as president was characterized by electoral fraud.

He said that unlike in the south where proper electoral conduct was adhered to, the north engaged in manipulative activities that notably included disenfranchising southerners in the region.

