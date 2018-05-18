news

The former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Olusegun Adeniyi, says President Muhammadu Buhari contender in the 2019 presidential election is ‘go and get your PVC’.

In recent times, there have been a rise in the clamour for Nigerian to register for the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) by both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and influential personalities in the country.

But, Adeniyi says the clamour may not amount to a change of government if the leading opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not get its acts right.

He expressed concerns that despite that the PDP had not revealed their presidential candidate barely eight months to the general elections.

“I don’t expect anything different in the 2019 elections. I expect that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will perform better than it did in 2015,” Adeniyi said at the review of his book ‘Against the Run of Play’ in Ibadan.

He goes on: “I also expect that whoever wants to be president, either the incumbent or challenger, should challenge the process and at the end of the day, we’ll see what happens.

“The challenge for the opposition is that they have to get their acts together. I keep saying, by the end of 2012 for instance, we already knew who was going to challenge Jonathan in 2015. You can’t say the same thing today. And you need a cohesive opposition to defeat an incumbent.

“Right now, if you are asked who would be the next candidate, you can tout many names but you are not sure. And for me, there are only two political parties right now; there may be others in future, but now it’s either APC or PDP.

“All these Red Card, Third Force, and all those things… all that they help is the incumbent because the incumbent has the support base. It is the opposition that is being divided along all these lines.

“I think basically is that Buhari’s biggest challenger today, is ‘go and get your PVC.’ That is not a candidate. Yes. People will get their PVC but who are they voting for? It is also important. I like the awareness, I like the consciousness, people are really ready to go out and vote, but it also matters who they are voting for and the platform and what those people are bringing to the table.

"I know that in 2015, there are people who voted, not for Buhari but just against Jonathan. We may end up with the same situation,” he added.

