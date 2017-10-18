Home > News > Politics >

Wike says he's not interested in becoming vice president

Nyesome Wike Governor is not interested in becoming vice president

“Nobody runs for the office of vice president," Wike's aide said.

  • Published:
Governor Nyesom Wike of River State. play

Governor Nyesom Wike of River State.

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers state says he is not interested in running with anyone as vice presidential candidate in 2019.

Wike stated this while reacting to insinuations that he was bidding for the vice president position in the 2019 presidential poll.

In a statement by his special assistant on electronic media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the governor described the campaign posters posted at locations in Abuja as the handiwork of political mischief makers.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard these posters as they have no link with the Rivers state governor,” Nwakaudu said. "Nobody runs for the office of vice president.

“The Rivers state governor has the mandate of the good people of Rivers state and he is focused on delivering quality projects and programmes for the people.

“Governor Wike will not be distracted by the antics of misguided politicians who want to mislead Nigerians,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office.

Image
  • Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers decorates former President Goodluck Jonathan during the State's golden jubilee
    Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) presenting the award of Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS) to Former President Goodluck Jonathan, during the Excellent Achievers of Rivers Golden Jubilee State Awards in Port Harcourt Rivers state. 02871/28/5/2017/Chidi Oholete/EO/NAN   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) presenting the award of Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS) to First Military Governor of Rivers State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, during the the Excellent Achievers of Rivers Golden Jubilee State Awards in Port Harcourt Rivers state. 02872/28/5/2017/Chidi Oholete/EO/NAN 
  • Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu (R) Leading other drummers, during the 2017 Igwa Nshi festival of Amankwo-Eke festival at Udi local government area of Enugu state on Sunday (28/5/17). 02873/28/5/2017/ Michael Agada/EO/NAN 
  • Cultural Dancers carrying a pupil of Unique Blossom Schools Maitama during the School's Cultural Day Celebration to mark 2017 International Children's Day in Abuja on Sunday (28/5/17) 02874/28/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/EO/NAN 
  • An accident scene at secretariat junction along Yakubu Gowon way in Jos on Sunday (28/5/17). 02875/28/5/2017/Sunday Adah/EO/NAN 
  • From left: Former Governor of Sokoto State, MalamYahaya Abdulkarim; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; Emir of Talata-Mafara, Alhaji Muhammad Bello-Barmo and Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State during the inauguration of 11 kilometers road and modern primary health care center in Garbadu, Danfonfo and Yarkufuji communities in Talatar-Mafara and Bakura local Government Areas on Sunday (28/5/17). 02876/28/5/2017/Ishaq Tambuwal/EO/NAN 
  • Organiser, Spelling Bee Competition, Henrietta Ibrahim addressing participants during the Opening Ceremony of Spelling Bee Competition to mark Children's Day Celebration in Jos. 02877/28/5/2017/Sunday Adah/NAN 
  • Zonal Manager, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Jos office, Mr Ephraim Sheyin; General Manager, Highland Fm Jos/Organizer of the Spelling Bee Competition, Henrietta Ibrahim and Head of Department, Language/Arts, Government Secondary School Rikkos, Josephine Ayuba during the Opening Ceremony of Spelling Bee Competition to Mark Children's Day celebration in Jos. 02878/28/5/2017/Sunday Adah/NAN 
  • 2017 Batch A-Corps members demonstrating fighting techniques, during the visit of the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17). 02879/28/5/2017/ Wasiu Zubair/EO/NAN 
  • 2017 Batch A-Corps members performing during the visit of the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17). 02880/28/5/2017/ Wasiu Zubair/EO/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Augustine Okoi; former Chief of Naval Staff, retired Vice Adm. Ishaya Ibrahim; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas; President, Naval Officers Wives’ Association (NOWA), Mrs Theresa Ibas and the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, at the 61ST Navy Week Inter-Denominational Church Service at All Saints Military Protestant Church, Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja on Sunday (28/5/17). 02881/28/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/EO/NAN 
  • From left: Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Army Head Quarters, Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo; former Chief of Naval Staff, retired Vice Adm. Ishaya Ibrahim; ; President, Naval Officers Wives’ Association (NOWA), Mrs Theresa Ibas and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, at the 61ST Navy Week Inter-Denominational Church Service at All Saints Military Protestant Church, Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja on Sunday (28/5/17). 02882/28/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/EO/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Peter Obi Vote Obiano out because he has failed the people - ex-governorbullet
2 Obasanjo 'A dog would never return to its vomit,' says ex-president on...bullet
3 Dokpesi AIT chief intensifies lobby for PDP chairmanshipbullet

Related Articles

Wike 'I would have burnt down Nigeria if I were Jonathan'
Wike Governor says APC is corrupt
Wike Governor says Nigeria is deeply divided
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star meets Rivers State Governor Wike
Wike Rivers government says APC is plotting to kill students
Wike Rivers people believe in Nigerian unity – Governor

Politics

Former President Goodluck Jonathan
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President says a wrong choice of national chairman will end PDP
Election materials
Kwara LG Polls Court dismisses PDP suit against State Electoral Commission
Otunba Segun Adewale
PDP I will vie for Lagos Chairmanship again – Adewale
President Muhammadu Buhari with Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom
Buhari Governor Ortom backs President to rule till 2023