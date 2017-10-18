Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers state says he is not interested in running with anyone as vice presidential candidate in 2019.

Wike stated this while reacting to insinuations that he was bidding for the vice president position in the 2019 presidential poll.

In a statement by his special assistant on electronic media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the governor described the campaign posters posted at locations in Abuja as the handiwork of political mischief makers.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard these posters as they have no link with the Rivers state governor,” Nwakaudu said. "Nobody runs for the office of vice president.

“The Rivers state governor has the mandate of the good people of Rivers state and he is focused on delivering quality projects and programmes for the people.

“Governor Wike will not be distracted by the antics of misguided politicians who want to mislead Nigerians,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office.