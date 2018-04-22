We will sack APC in 2019 - Uche Secondus

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that no amount of lies and propaganda will stop the party from winning the 2019 elections.

Secondus also stated that the PDP is determined to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP chairman said this on Saturday, April 22, 2018, at a reception organised for the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa by the people of Delta North Senatorial District, Daily Post reports.

According to Secondus, the APC has been unable to fulfil the campaign promises they made to Nigerians in 2015.

He said “I bring you greetings from the national secretariat, and want to say that the part is very proud of Okowa.

“We have promised to provide a level playing field for everybody. There will be no imposition or impunity. This is the new rebranded PDP, and we are determined to regain the lost ground.

“No amount of intimidation, lies or propaganda will stop the PDP from taking over in 2019. If they like, they should arrest and detain our leaders.

“If they like they should continue to announce names of alleged corrupt Nigerians, they will not get through again with lies and propaganda.

“APC is a sinking ship and that is why they are harassing and intimidating everybody and telling all sorts of lies that will not work this time. They did it in 2015, but it is not going to work in 2019.”

Secondus drags Lai Mohammed, FG to court

Uche Secondus recently filed a lawsuit against the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed for defamation of character.

The minister of information had released a list of people who looted funds and the PDPchairman’s name was on the list.

According to the list, Secondus received N200million from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.