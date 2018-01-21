Home > News > Politics >

We will pay for Buhari’s nomination form in 2019 – Daura youths

2019 Election We will pay for Buhari’s nomination form – Daura youths

The youths said that the decision to purchase the nomination form for Buhari is based o his sterling performance.

  Published:
We will pay for Buhari’s nomination form in 2019 – Daura youths play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Guardian)
A group under the aegis of Daura Emirate Youth Progressive Movement (DEYPM) has announced that they will pay for President Buhari’s nomination form to enable him run for a second term in 2019.

The group also promised to purchase the nomination form of the Katsina state Governor, Aminu Masari.

This was revealed by the chairman of the movement, Malam Abdulkadir Lawal during a rally in Katsina state.

He also said “Governor Masari has succeeded in transforming education, infrastructure and health sectors in the state within the last two years.

ALSO READ: Forget about 2019 - APC Senator tells Buhari

“The anti corruption crusade of the Federal Government has been yielding results as looted funds are being recovered.”

APC Governors okay Buhari’s second term bid

The Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha recently told newsmen that all the Governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed that President Buhari should run for President in 2019.

Okorocha also said that the President deserves a second term in office based on his performance.

