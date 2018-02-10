We have considered restructuring to win 2019 elections - APC

news

The publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has said the ruling party has decided to give restructuring a chance to win 2019 elections.

Abdullahi said the APC has set up a restructuring committee so it could emerge victorious in the 2019 election wile speaking to Osasu Igbinedion on The Osasu Show.

The APC spokesman said it is wise to understand that since restructuring was part of the party’s manifesto in 2015, it is important the move is fulfilled before the end of the 2015 mandate.

Abdullahi agrees it's opportunistic for APC to propose restructuring

When asked if it isn’t very opportunistic of the APC government to propose this 13 point agenda less than a year to the 2019 election?

Abdullahi responded saying: “Yes, of course, yes… if you promise people something, the only way you can go back to them and say vote for us again is that you get it done.

“The whole idea on restructuring is anchored on the desire to have more efficient government and to bring governance closer to the people and put people in control of their lives.

“These individual positions don’t reflect the position of the party. What determines the position of the party is what is contained in the party’s manifesto.

“The government is produced by the party, therefore, the party takes responsibility for everything the government does.”

To hell with restructuring, says Governor Shettima

Meanwhile, in November 2017, Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, has said to hell with restructuring and those calling for such.

Speaking at the launch a book by Abdullahi, Shettima said he does not support the clamour for restructuring.

In his words: “People are talking about artificial intelligence, other nations are talking about nano technology or robotics engineering but unfortunately, the topical issue in Nigeria is restructuring. Restructuring my foot! To hell with restructuring.

“Let us improve on governance, let us work for the people, invest in education, create jobs for our people, this madness will stop.

"Let's focus on governance . Let's invest in education, let's work for the people and create jobs so this madness will stop," the governor exclaimed during his remarks at the event which took place in Abuja on Thursday, November 30, 2017.