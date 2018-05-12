Home > News > Politics >

We have addressed issues raised by Obasanjo, says PDP

Obasanjo We have addressed issues raised by ex-president, says PDP

The party gave the assurance in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Friday.

  • Published:
PDP spent $3bn from government treasury on 2015 elections - Obasanjo play

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says all issues raised by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in respect of the party, have been extensively addressed by its newly refocused and repositioned leadership.

The party gave the assurance in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Friday.

Ologbondiyan said that new reforms and rebranding efforts had returned PDP to the much-desired political platform that would represent aspirations of all Nigerians, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

These reforms, according to him, were particularly the full entrenchment of internal democracy, all-inclusiveness and re-engineered mechanisms for good governance.

 “In the last five months, since the coming of the new leadership, under Prince Uche Secondus, the PDP had undergone extensive re-engineering in direct responses to suggestions, criticisms and wide-range of constructive counsels from Nigerians across board.

 “The transparent processes, leading to the peaceful conduct of an open, credible, free and fair governorship primary in Ekiti state.

“This is at a time when other political parties are enmeshed in impunity-induced crisis and violence is a loud testimony of the democratic credentials and principles of the repositioned PDP.’’

He added that the reconciliatory efforts of the Gov. Seriake Dickson-led committee, and other efforts at rebuilding the party, through its contact and integration committee, were already yielding results.

 He also said that such efforts were manifested in the crowd that graced PDP rallies in Jigawa, Katsina and Osun states.

“Our party remains the only political platform with genuine followership and structure in all the electoral wards across the local government areas, states and the six geo-political zones in the country.

“It is also instructive to add that majority of Nigerians still identify with the PDP as the vehicle for national cohesion, unity, economic prosperity and personal freedom of our citizens.

Ologbondiyan said that PDP’s initiative towards the nation’s economic recovery had commenced with the development of a robust and all-inclusive blueprint that would reopen the “currently locked-down economic space.’’

 “Today, the repositioned PDP remains the best channel for the coalition of true democrats, who are desirous of removing the incompetent Buhari Presidency from Aso Rock, through the ballot, come 2019.

 News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Obasanjo recently said that neither the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nor the PDP, had the capacity to rescue Nigeria from the present political and socio-economic challenges.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Your PVC is useless more than you thinkbullet
2 2019 Presidency Nigerians have lost confidence in the north – Northern...bullet
3 Obasanjo 7 things ex-president said about PDP, APCbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President arrives Abuja, says he is Ok
Pulse Opinion 3 things Obasanjo’s ADC must do to be embraced by Nigerians
Obasanjo 7 things ex-president said about PDP, APC
Obasanjo Ex-President warns Nigerians to never forget PDP's years of bad governance
Obasanjo Ex-President says PDP spent $3bn from government treasury on 2015 elections
Bode George PDP chieftain loses son
Ekiti Guber Adeyeye quits PDP, set to join new party
In Lagos PDP condoles Bode George over son’s death
Tribalism 3 instances where tribal tensions have made the news
APC Party shifts Ekiti governorship primary to May 12

Politics

Governor Yahaya Bello mocks OBJ, refers to him as old politician
Yahaya Bello Governor mocks OBJ, refers to him as old politician
Hacker takes over party’s official Twitter account
In Zamfara APC ready for LG congresses, says Committee
Thugs chase judges from Rivers court, destroy properties over APC crisis
Amaechi, Abe Judges flee as youths attack Rivers court over APC crisis [PHOTOS]
Oshiomhole will be the kind of chairman APC needs
Pulse Opinion Oshiomhole will be the kind of chairman APC needs