The APC ward congresses were peaceful in most parts of Plateau in spite of the late commencement of the exercise in some areas, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN correspondents, who covered the exercise in some wards in the three senatorial districts, observed that the exercise commenced around 5 p.m. in some centres.

Mr Latep Dabang, the state chairman of the party, who spoke on the exercise, said that the process was transparent and open.

Dabang, who monitored the exercise in some wards in Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas, said that he did not envisage any problem because all members were encouraged to fully participate in the exercise.

He described the ward congresses as a “family affair”, and blamed its late commencement in some areas on “technical and logistic hitches”.

Also speaking, Alhaji Bulama Ibrahim, Chairman, Congress Committee in Plateau, expressed satisfaction with the process, and commended party members for handling it as “a family affair”.

“So far, there are no complaints; there are no problems anywhere and I am satisfied with the exercise,” Ibrahim said.