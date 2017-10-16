Home > News > Politics >

Vote Obiano out because he has failed the people - Peter Obi

Former governor of the state, Peter Obi, has said he led campaign to vote out Governor Willie Obiano because the incumbent has failed the people.

Obi said that Oseloka Obaze would perform creditably, if elected as governor on November 18, 2017.

“If you followed my campaign for Gov. Willie Obiano of APGA about four years ago, I promised to lead the campaign to vote him out, if he failed the people. That is what I am doing now,” he said.

Obi said that Obiano had so far received N409 billion, including internally generated revenue.

According to him, the aggregate amount is three times what Sen. Chris Ngige received in 34 months, yet built 199kms of roads.

The former governor said that he built many roads in the state, especially in Anambra North senatorial district, where Obiano hailed from.

He criticized Obiano for spending three years as governor without making any impact, especially in the areas of security and education.

