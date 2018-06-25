Pulse.ng logo
Video of politician screaming PDP at APC convention confusing

This video of politician screaming PDP at APC event will leave you confused

When this APC politician screamed 'PDP' at the national convention, he left an entire nation genuinely confused.

  • Published:
Video of politician screaming PDP at APC convention confusing play

APC members fighting at convention

(ChannelsTV)
He was wearing a bowler hat emblazoned with the logo of the APC because he was at an APC event.

There he stood, surrounded by APC loyalists and APC faithful donning APC apparel and colours. And then he got hold of the microphone as time stood still.

"PDP!!!!!!", he chanted, a wide grin plastered on his face. For a moment, he thought he was right and in good company. In Nigeria's political terrain where political party lines are so often blurred and inseparable, who could blame him?

Around him, a few bemused APC faithful whispered and nudged. "APC...APC...APC", they corrected.

And then our man in a bowler hat corrected himself. "APC...Change....Change....APC". It was too little, too late, however. The damage had been done and the cameras had caught him professing his love for the opposition party.

 

He was sore embarrassed, as he should have been.

Who exactly was this chap yelling 'PDP' at an APC national convention?

 

"If I remember correctly, he is a contestant for Deputy National Organising Secretary from the South South", said Twitter user, Okenwa Nonso.

"He was probably staring at PDP decampees the whole time. It gets confusing jor", suggested Elizabeth Ugoro.

 

For Deji Teye, "this is the kind of guy who'll be on Amaka and be shouting Dupe..Dupe..."

 

Oh well....

The APC held its elective national convention to choose executives who will serve as members of its National Working Committee (NWC), on June 23-24, 2018.

Former Edo Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, is the new Chairman of the APC.

