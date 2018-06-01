Home > News > Politics >

Tony Nwulu commends President on Not Too Young To Run Bill

Buhari Tony Nwulu commends President on Not Too Young To Run Bill

Buhari signed the bill into law at the council chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja, barely two days after he promised to do so. 

  • Published:
Tony Nwulu commends Buhari, says assent of the bill is a victory for Nigerian youths play

Tony Nwulu commends Buhari, says assent of the bill is a victory for Nigerian youths

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Following the recent bill the president just signed today, the sponsor of "Not Too Young To Run" in the house, Hon. Tony Nwulu commends President Buhari for finally signing the bill into law. 

Buhari signed the bill into law at the council chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja, barely two days after he promised to do so. 

In his press statement he said, "As one of the youngest lawmaker in the house of representative, I am more than delighted that today we made history in our great country, Nigeria.

The Not Too Young To Run Bill is an affirmation of our commitment to democratic development and Nation Building.

The best job we can do as leaders is to build the next generation and today we take a step in the right direction. 

I am proud to be a member of the 8th assembly and as the sponsor of the bill in the House of Representatives, I sincerely appreciate my fellow lawmakers for supporting the bill and say yes to Nigerian youths. 

I sincerely commend and appreciate his excellency, president Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Age Reduction Bill - Not too young to run bill into law." 

Meanwhile, Hon. Tony Nwulu is one of the few Nigerian that played a huge role in the passage of the Not Too Young To Run Bill by sponsoring it in the House of 8th assembly, he also made sure that the bill got deliberated in the UN World Assembly which makes him a Nigerian Youth Hero. 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion We are officially tired of Dino Melaye's dramabullet
2 Melaye All the drama when Dino ‘decamped from APC to PDP'bullet
3 Fayemi Buhari's minister finally resignsbullet

Related Articles

Not Too Young To Run US congratulates Nigerian youths
In Imo State Tony Nwulu accepts youth group request to run for ‎governorship
Politics Nigeria has reduced age limits to allow young people contest in elections
Not Too Young To Run New law does not reduce age limits for Senate, Governors
Not Too Young To Run Buhari finally signs age reduction bill into law
Buhari How young Nigerians forced president to agree on bill
Buhari President to sign 'Not Too Young To Run' bill today
Entertainment On 'succession,' A media mogul gets the conniving family he deserves
World Taunting words of teenager: 'You'll all know who I am. You're all going to die.'

Politics

APC accuses Governor Okorocha of anti-party activities
Okorocha APC accuses Governor of anti-party activities
2019 Election: PDP warns Buhari’s relatives in INEC
2019 Election PDP warns Buhari’s relatives in INEC
Buhari has signed Not Too Young To Run into law but it does not affect Senate, Governors
Not Too Young To Run New law does not reduce age limits for Senate, Governors
Buhari finally signs 'Not Too Young To Run' bill into law
Not Too Young To Run Buhari finally signs age reduction bill into law