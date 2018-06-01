Tony Nwulu commends President on Not Too Young To Run Bill

news

Following the recent bill the president just signed today, the sponsor of "Not Too Young To Run" in the house, Hon. Tony Nwulu commends President Buhari for finally signing the bill into law.

Buhari signed the bill into law at the council chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja, barely two days after he promised to do so.

In his press statement he said, "As one of the youngest lawmaker in the house of representative, I am more than delighted that today we made history in our great country, Nigeria.

The Not Too Young To Run Bill is an affirmation of our commitment to democratic development and Nation Building.

The best job we can do as leaders is to build the next generation and today we take a step in the right direction.

I am proud to be a member of the 8th assembly and as the sponsor of the bill in the House of Representatives, I sincerely appreciate my fellow lawmakers for supporting the bill and say yes to Nigerian youths.

I sincerely commend and appreciate his excellency, president Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Age Reduction Bill - Not too young to run bill into law."

Meanwhile, Hon. Tony Nwulu is one of the few Nigerian that played a huge role in the passage of the Not Too Young To Run Bill by sponsoring it in the House of 8th assembly, he also made sure that the bill got deliberated in the UN World Assembly which makes him a Nigerian Youth Hero.