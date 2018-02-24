Home > News > Politics >

Tinubu's Letter: Oyegun, Buhari hold closed door meeting

Oyegun APC chairman meets President Buhari over Tinubu’s letter

Tinubu had earlier accused the party chairman of sabotaging his reconciliation efforts in the party.

  • Published:
Tinubu's Letter: Oyegun, Buhari hold closed door meeting play

APC National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun

(Guardian Nigeria )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr John Odigie-Oyegun, on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari, barely 24 hours after being accused of sabotaging reconciliation efforts in the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party chairman, who met behind closed door with the president in the State House after the Friday prayers, declined comment on the outcome of the meeting.

NAN reliably gathered that the duo deliberated on the “protest letter’’ submitted to the President by former Lagos governor Ahmed Tinubu, accusing Odigie-Oyegun of frustrating the activities of the party reconciliation committee.

Buhari had, on Feb. 6, appointed Tinubu to lead an APC consultation, reconciliation and confidence building team toward improving cohesion in the party ahead of the general elections in 2019.

Tinubu, in a letter of complaint to Odigie-Oyegun and copied to President Buhari, had accused the party chairman of sabotaging his reconciliation efforts in the party.

ALSO READ: APC not involved in appointment of dead board members

The letter, titled: “Actions and conduct weakening the party from within”, was also copied to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Tinubu accused the APC Chairman of compounding the challenge of reconciliation by taking “improper unilateral decisions” on issues affecting national and state chapters.

He also accused Odigie-Oyegun of delaying the release of information critical to the resolution of crises in state chapters.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Presidential Race Fela Durotoye is a breath of fresh air, but 2019 is...bullet
2 Buhari President has failed, still Nigeria's best option - Balarabe Musabullet
3 Fela Durotoye Motivational speaker will run for President in 2019bullet

Related Articles

Tinubu All aggrieved APC blocs Asiwaju must reconcile before 2019
John Odigie-Oyegun APC Chairman to Nigerians: Shun detractors of Buhari, APC
Anambra Governorship Election APC set to review its performance in 2017 ahead of next general elections
In Abia APC membership swells as Oyegun extols Buhari
John Oyegun 34,826 PDP members join APC in Niger
Tinubu APC leader insults party chairman Odigie-Oyegun
Buhari Oyegun holds crisis meeting with President after Tinubu's criticism

Politics

Oyegun: The APC chairman giving Tinubu a hard nut to crack
Oyegun The 79-year-old APC chairman giving Tinubu a hard nut to crack
Tinubu's Letter: Oyegun, Buhari hold closed door meeting
Oyegun APC Chairman responds to Tinubu's criticism
Oyegun holds crisis meeting with Buhari after Tinubu's criticism
Buhari Oyegun holds crisis meeting with President after Tinubu's criticism
The Punch newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, February 23, 2018]