Tinubu didn't meet Buhari over OBJ's letter

Tinubu's spokesman, Tunde Rahman, in a statement said the meeting was one of Buhari’s usual meetings with the party leaders.

Bola Hammed Tinubu Colloquium at Eko hotel & suites on Tuesday, 28 March, 2017
The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he didn't meet President Muhammadu Buhari over ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter.

Tinubu, who had met Buhari alongside ex-governor Bisi Akande, denied insinuations that his meeting with the president had anything to do with the letter released by Obasanjo.

Tinubu's media aide defends APC

Bola Tinubu during a previous meeting (Presidency)

 

Today’s visit by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande to the Presidential Villa was scheduled last week.

“President Buhari periodically schedules talks with Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande, as he does with other Nigerians and APC figures, to discuss substantive issues pertaining to the governance of the country and matters concerning the party.

ALSO READ: Buhari meets Tinubu, Akande, other APC chieftains after Obasanjo criticism

“This visit was one such meeting. As such, the meeting had nothing to do with the statement of former President Obasanjo.

“It is totally unconnected. At the time of the meeting, Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande were even unaware that President Obasanjo had released his statement,” the statement read.

Is OBJ letter and Tinubu's meet a coincidence?

On Tuesday, January 23, 2018, Tinubu met with Buhari alongside Bisi Akande to discuss about substantive issues pertaining to the governance of the country and matters concerning the party.

ALSO READ: Obasanjo attacks Buhari, asks him to step down in 2019

The meeting happened just about the same time Obasanjo had set the whole country agog with his “heavy-duty” letter.

The letter saw Obasanjo asking Buhari to retire from public office blaming him for engaging in blame game, nepotism and incompetence.

