Tight security at Zamfara APC state Congress

It was observed that as early as 6am on Saturday, the number of security personnel had increased inside the venue as well along all roads leading to the venue.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Security has been beefed up at the Gusau Trade Fair ground, venue of the Zamfara Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that combined security operatives including the police, army, state security, civil defense among others, were at the venue since Friday to control movements around the area.

Motorists were diverted from passing through the Sokoto bypass road where the Trade Fair complex is located, to other alternative routes.

Inside the venue, however, only accredited persons such as the delegates, journalists, medical personnel and security were allowed, while movement had also been restricted as every class of people had been allocated to their seats.

The Chairman of the Congress Committee, who is also the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji told NAN that the measures were taken to ensure a hitch free event “as you can see, anyone who does not have business here will not be allowed in”.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Mohammed Shehu said, “we have detailed all officers and men to make sure that no one goes even close to or into the venue with anything that will be considered as a weapon.”

Shehu explained that while the event was going on at the venue, patrol teams were going round the state capital to ensure that nothing went wrong.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

